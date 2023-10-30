O’Charley’s Celebrates Veterans and Active Duty Military with Free Entrée for Lunch on Nov. 10 and 11 and Free Pie at Dinner

O'Charley's is saying thank you to all Veterans this year with free lunch on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate Veterans and active duty military and show appreciation for their service, O’Charley’s will offer a special free lunch menu on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Veterans can order one of the following free entrées and/or receive a free slice of pie at dinner. Both offers are for dine-in only.

The special Veterans lunch menu includes:

Tenders & Fries — Double hand-breaded Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustard Dressing and hot, seasoned fries.

Double hand-breaded Chicken Tenders served with Honey Mustard Dressing and hot, seasoned fries. Classic Cheeseburger — Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with hot, seasoned fries.

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with hot, seasoned fries. Honey-Drizzled Southern Fried Chicken — A buttermilk-breaded and fried chicken breast drizzled with honey. Served with mashed sweet potatoes and broccoli.

A buttermilk-breaded and fried chicken breast drizzled with honey. Served with mashed sweet potatoes and broccoli. Southern Fried Chicken Tender Salad — O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders chopped with tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon and Cheddar cheese with honey mustard dressing.

O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders chopped with tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon and Cheddar cheese with honey mustard dressing. Bayou Shrimp Pasta — Sautéed shrimp with red and green peppers, tomatoes and onions are tossed in our Cajun Alfredo sauce and served with linguini. And to top it all off, there’s shaved parmesan cheese.

Sautéed shrimp with red and green peppers, tomatoes and onions are tossed in our Cajun Alfredo sauce and served with linguini. And to top it all off, there’s shaved parmesan cheese. Or, for $10, Veterans can upgrade to the Louisiana Sirloin meal.

The home of great food and good times is also continuing its annual “Give $5 Get $5” and all-new “Give $10 Get $15” campaigns to raise money for The Folded Flag Foundation. Through November 12, dine-in guests are being invited to Give $5 or Give $10 to the Folded Flag Foundation and receive a coupon for $5 or $15 off their next in-store meal, respectively. Online guests can choose to Give $5 and receive an immediate $5 off their online purchase. The Give $10 Get $15 offer is only offered in-store.

One hundred percent of all contributions received by the nonprofit Foundation go directly toward educational scholarships and support grants for the families of our country’s service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice. To date, O'Charley's has raised more than $2M for the Foundation.

Dine-in guests who donate to the Give $5 and Give $10 campaigns are also being invited to fill out a Folded Flag Foundation certificate to honor a veteran in their lives. The special certificates are being displayed within their local O’Charley’s location for the duration of the fundraiser.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of the U.S. military and government personnel who died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations. To learn more about the Folded Flag Foundation, visit www.foldedflagfoundation.org.