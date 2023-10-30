Leading manufacturer of specialty foods selects C2CRM to manage and automate their Customer Relationships and unique Sales Processes

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clear C2, Inc. today announced that RC Foods Inc. has selected C2CRM over other CRM vendors to automate their Customer Relationships, Sales, and Marketing processes.

“We had several compelling reasons for selecting C2CRM; the most relevant was to manage new sales opportunities and keep track of samples, orders, and invoices as they are processed,” said Gary Cohen, Principal for RC Fine Foods. “One of the biggest features we have added is tracking how long it has been since a customer has ordered so we can reach out to customers who are outside of their normal order cycle to maintain consistent sales and contact with customers. With C2CRM, our reps have complete access to the sample request process which allows them to track and follow up on these requests with customers and prospects in the proper timeframe.”

C2CRM was designed to help companies like RC Fine Foods increase organizational efficiency, strengthen customer loyalty, and improve business processes and marketing effectiveness. Accessible to everyone in the organization via its cloud-based solution and mobile application, C2CRM offers instant access to critical customer and prospect information that enables users to maximize their opportunities and increase customer satisfaction.

“C2CRM continues to outperform competing CRM applications by leveraging its open architecture to deliver a flexible, customized, customer facing system,” said Mickey Patton, President of Clear C2, Inc. “C2CRM integrates well with a company’s existing systems and data for a total front-office, back-office solution.”

About RC Fine Foods Inc.

RC Fine Foods is a specialty foods manufacturer working with their customer partners to create and supply products they need. They use the finest ingredients in over 200 products including soup bases, sauce & gravy mixes, dressing mixes, and dessert mixes to meet the demands of low & reduced sodium, gluten-free, Vegan, Kosher, and Halal diets. RC Fine Foods is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise and complies with minority purchase programs. Their products are supported with recipe ideas and a direct sales group. Find more information at www.rcfinefoods.com or contact our team at 1.800.526.3953 or sales@rcfinefoods.com.

About Clear C2, Inc.

Clear C2, Inc. was founded in 1993, focusing on publishing and delivering customer-driven technology solutions including C2CRM, a comprehensive middle-market CRM solution designed to integrate sales, marketing and customer service into one seamless, collaborative operation. It consists of several modules that span five solution sets: Relationship Management, Sales Automation, Customer Service, Marketing Automation and Business Intelligence. C2CRM is offered as both an On-Premise and a Cloud-based (SaaS) solution.

For additional information on Clear C2, visit http://www.clearc2.com or call 1-972-304-7100.