BiOWiSH Technologies and Syngenta Group’s MAP Launch BiOWiSH® Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer in China

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BiOWiSH Technologies, Inc. and MAP (Modern Agricultural Program), the sole agricultural service program of Syngenta Group China, announced the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement initiating the commercial availability of BiOWiSH® Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer (EEF) throughout China.

The new EEFs leverage BiOWiSH® Crop Liquid, a blend of proprietary microbial cultures coated onto dry fertilizer or mixed with liquid fertilizers, to help increase crop production economically, safely and sustainably. Under the agreement, MAP will launch a range of BiOWiSH® EEFs and operate as a BiOWiSH distributor in the country.

“ After two years of extensive laboratory and field evaluation with MAP, we are very proud to bring our advanced enhanced efficiency fertilizer technology to China, the world’s largest fertilizer market,” said Rod Vautier, President of BiOWiSH. “ Together, we are committed to helping improve food security, agricultural productivity and rural incomes and contribute to the continuous improvement of Chinese agriculture.”

BiOWiSH® Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer is specifically designed to optimize yield potential by improved nutrient uptake and improved soil conditions for increased plant vigor. Featuring BiOWiSH’s proprietary HoloGene 3™ technology, BiOWiSH® endophytic Bacillus delivers soil nutrients to crops through the rhizophagy cycle, creating a symbiotic relationship between the plant and soil microbes. This unique mode of action, combined with the product’s industry-leading shelf life, is proven to achieve consistent desired results across a broad range of operating conditions, climates and environments — all at a low cost to farmers.

Challenges arising from China’s over-cultivation and associated soil quality, mean that new approaches and technologies are required to ensure continued growth of China’s critical agricultural industry. Microbially enhanced fertilizers provide a natural and sustainable way to meet these challenges.

“ MAP is a responsible agricultural platform that brings advanced technologies and products to Chinese farmers,” said Jianbo Liu, Vice President of Syngenta Group China and General Manager of MAP and Digital Agriculture. “ We are glad to deepen a comprehensive and complementary cooperation with BiOWiSH because we are both technology-driven companies. I hope we can work jointly to develop and introduce better products to the market to meet the needs of Chinese agriculture.”

“ Biological enhanced fertilizers are essential to improving soil conditions and creating sustainable agriculture management practices for China,” said Lilong Qin, General Manager of MAP Grain Crop Division, at the signing ceremony. “ In line with the national policies for fertilizer usage reduction, sustainable agriculture and low-carbon emissions, our strategic partnership with BiOWiSH allows us to provide customers an updated product portfolio, improved technology, better service and optimal field performance.”

BiOWiSH® Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer is currently available for purchase at several MAP locations in China, with rapid expansion expected throughout 2024. For more information, visit www.biowishtech.com or www.syngentagroup.com/en/about/syngenta-group-china/map.

About BiOWiSH Technologies

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, BiOWiSH Technologies, Inc. is a global provider of biotechnology solutions for the agriculture, aquaculture, and environmental management industries. As a leader in the application of microbial technologies in the agricultural market, we partner with the world’s top fertilizer manufacturers to help farmers increase crop production sustainably, safely and cost effectively. Our revolutionary BiOWiSH® Crop Liquid can be coated onto dry fertilizer or mixed with liquid fertilizer to create an enhanced efficiency fertilizer that optimizes yield potential by improved nutrient uptake and improves soil conditions for increased plant vigor. This helps farmers achieve consistent results across a broad range of operating conditions, climates and environments. By unifying nature and science, BiOWiSH reinvents the way food is grown. For more information, visit biowishtech.com.

About MAP

MAP is known as the Modern Agriculture Platform of Syngenta Group China. Positioned as an “ agricultural whole value chain co-creation and shared-service platform,” MAP aims to bridge the gap between the trade-up trend in consumption and the needs of new farmers. MAP supports growers and food value chain partners by offering comprehensive services that combine online and offline elements and cover the entire agricultural production and sales process. With nationwide MAP technical service centers and demo farms, the MAP business promotes advanced technology applications and production trustee services, leading the way in agricultural modernization and digital innovation. To learn more, visit www.SyngentaGroup.cn.