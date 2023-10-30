Materion Awarded $5 Million Contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory for Groundbreaking Beryllium Additive Manufacturing Project

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), a global leader in advanced materials solutions, has been awarded a $5 million contract from the United States Air Force Research Laboratory (US-AFRL) to expand its ongoing research and development of additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, for beryllium and aluminum-beryllium alloys. Expanding additive manufacturing capabilities for these specialized materials would enable significant advantages in the production and performance of optics structures, guidance systems, and thermal management applications used in defense and aerospace markets.

Additive manufacturing provides greater precision and efficiency in the production of lighter weight, complex components that could not be made via traditional processes. Combining these production benefits with the unique property attributes of beryllium would enable design optimization and increased equipment capabilities of optical systems as well as space-based connectivity and mobility technologies.

“Our additive manufacturing laboratory has demonstrated the viability of beryllium additive manufacturing, and we look forward to working with the US-AFRL to advance into a new phase of our research and development efforts,” said Clive Grannum, President, Materion Performance Materials. “With our long history innovating beryllium solutions, we have the expertise to operationalize these specialized manufacturing techniques for existing and new customers who need more complex components for their next-generation applications.”

The two-year US-AFRL contract will support the labor, material, and operating costs to develop processes for multiple deposition technologies in a safe and expandable environment as well as related support technologies for pre- and post- processing of powder and material inputs and structures and components.

