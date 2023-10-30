Row House Announces Inaugural ROWVEMBER™ Challenge, Kicking Off In Studios November 6

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Row House, the largest indoor rowing brand, is hosting ROWVEMBER™, a first-of-its-kind weeklong event during which Row House members and their friends are challenged to put their skills to the ultimate test. From November 6 through 12, 2023, studios will offer specialty class types, allowing members to see if they have what it takes to go the extra meter.

The fitness challenge comprises seven days of unique classes programmed to challenge members' skills through a combination of games, music playlists and daily themes. Challenge participants who take at least four classes in the seven days of the challenge will be entered to win a Princess Cruise for themselves and a guest. Those participating all seven days will receive an extra entry into the raffle.

Studios nationwide are participating, inviting members to try out the following classes: Crew vs Crew, Arcade Row, Rowlette, Row House Golf, Relay Row, 60 Minute Strength, and Planksgiving Restore.

"ROWVEMBER™ is the ultimate test of strength, endurance, teamwork and spirit for the Row House crew," said Jeff Miller, CMO of Row House. "Our members have been training for this all year, and we are looking forward to offering our one-of-a-kind fitness challenge with a great reward so they can put their skills to the test and unleash their inner athlete."

To continue growing the Row House community, studios invite new guests to try their first class free as part of the inaugural ROWVEMBER event. Members can also complete the challenge with a friend by sending them a free class credit directly from their phone in the Row House app.

No matter which Row House class is experienced, individuals can boost their strength, fitness level, and confidence. Expert coaches lead dynamic 45-minute full and 30-minute express classes with movements on and off the rower, helping people work out 100% of their body's muscle to achieve the results they deserve.

Row House thrives off providing everyone with an experience that fosters a genuine connection to the sport of rowing while helping to achieve their personal fitness goals. Not only do members row in-sync to the beat of the music at times during classes, all studios include state-of-the-art Concept2 rowing machines, which are used worldwide by elite-level and everyday athletes.

For more information about Row House and to find a studio near you, visit https://www.therowhouse.com/.

ABOUT ROW HOUSE

Founded in 2014, Row House is the largest indoor rowing brand by number of studios, offering personalized performance metrics, resistance training, rowing, and stretching exercises to build aerobic endurance and muscular strength. The low-impact nature of rowing workouts makes Row House accessible to a broad range of consumers with six Row House class formats including introductory, interval-based, strength training, stretching and two endurance-based formats. Its high-quality coaches are trained through a specialized training program for Authorized Rowing Coaches, known as “Row House University.” Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 in 2023, Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 and Top New Franchises for two years running, as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020 and 2021, Row House is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Row House, visit www.therowhouse.com.