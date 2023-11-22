Autel Energy and Vattenfall Forge Strategic Partnership to Debut MaxiCharger AC Compact in Europe, Paving the Way for a Revolution in EV Charging

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autel Energy, a leading provider of EV charging solutions, announced a collaboration with, Vattenfall that operates InCharge, one of Europe's largest charging networks. This strategic partnership with Vattenfall, which will herald the launch of Autel’s first MaxiCharger AC Compact in Europe, is expected to provide a wider range of users with access to Autel's EV charging products, while it also marks a significant milestone in Autel's Europe strategy.

As part of this collaboration, Autel Energy's Maxicharger AC Wallbox and Maxicharger AC Compact will be deployed in Vattenfall's charging stations across Germany. The Maxicharger AC Wallbox offers adjustable charging and compatibility with all EV and Hybrid Plug-in vehicles. The newly released Maxicharger AC Compact supports up to 22 kW AC charging, three times the speed of common AC chargers. Smaller than a mini tablet and lighter than a laptop, it is incredibly easy to install and maintain.

The cooperation with Vattenfall will allow Autel to reach a more expanded user base across Europe. With its advanced expertise in EV charging technology, Autel will provide an exceptional charging experience and expects this cooperation to reinforce its position as a key player in the industry.

“We are excited to partner with Vattenfall to bring our industry-leading EV charging solutions to their extensive charging network,” said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe. “Our strategic partnership with Vattenfall not only marks the exciting debut of Autel's AC Compact in Europe, but also heralds an elevated level of collaboration between Autel and our strategic European partners.”

With Autel Energy's innovative charging solutions aiming to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and Vattenfall's commitment to fossil freedom, this collaboration marks a milestone for Autel in achieving its ultimate mission of “Powering the Planet”.

For more information please visit: https://www.vattenfall.de/emobility/wallbox-oekostrom