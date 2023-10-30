Mouser Electronics Partners with Siemens on Distribution Agreement for Industrial Automation Solutions

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, today announces a distribution agreement with Siemens, a world leader in industrial automation. Siemens' operations encompass factory automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, rail transport solutions, as well as health technology and digital healthcare services. Mouser will be stocking parts from Siemens in a variety of product categories, including networking devices, human-machine interface (HMI) solutions, circuit protection and power supplies.

"Mouser is very pleased to add Siemens to our list of trusted supplier partners. They are a world-renowned leader of industrial automation solutions, and we're excited to offer their innovative products, technologies and services to our line card for customers," said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products for Mouser Electronics. "We look forward to a successful, long-term partnership."

"Adding Mouser Electronics as a channel partner positions Siemens to better support our customers and enhance our worldwide distribution network," said James Washburn, Vice President and Segment Head Circuit Protection and Controls at Siemens. "We'll be able to satisfy more of the requirements of our existing customers, and, leveraging Mouser's excellent design and supply-chain services and logistics support, we can drive new growth opportunities, expand our presence and get our products into the hands of engineers and buyers even faster."

Mouser now offers Siemens' industrial automation products, such as the SIRIUS 2 contactors, which provide high contact reliability, prolonged endurance and usability in extreme conditions. The SIRIUS 2 contactors feature a modular design and a high performance-to-size ratio, saving valuable control cabinet space.

Also available from Mouser, the Siemens SIRIUS ACT series offers a unique portfolio of elegantly designed push buttons, indicator lights and switches that perfectly embody style, intelligence, and physical toughness. Constructed with genuine metal and high-grade plastics and engineered with smart functions and communication capabilities, these push buttons, indicator lights and switches have been element-tested to ensure reliability for mission-critical operations.

Siemens SITOP PSU100C power supplies feature a space-saving slim design and are suitable for distributed applications in control boxes or small control cabinets. The SITOP PSU100C power supplies are characterized by their low power loss over the entire load range. Power loss is extremely low even during no-load operation, making them ideal for machinery and equipment that is often in standby mode.

The LOGO! logic modules are programmable logic controllers (PLCs) that enable quick implementation of automation projects. Using the LOGO! modules, designers can quickly implement functions, such as timer switch, timer relay, counter, and auxiliary relay. Their compact, modular design saves cabinet space and allows for easy integration.

To learn more about Siemens, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/siemens/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Siemens

Siemens focuses on industry, transport, infrastructure, and healthcare and creates technology with purpose by adding real value for customers. Combining the real and digital worlds, this company empowers engineers to transform their industries and markets.

