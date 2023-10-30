Naperville, Illinois Police Department Partners with Tyler Technologies for Integrated Public Safety Solutions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the Naperville Police Department in Illinois for Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety, Public Safety Analytics, and Enforcement Mobile software solutions.

“We’re pleased to select Tyler Technologies’ comprehensive public safety solutions for our agency,” said Jason Arres, chief of police, Naperville Police Department. “These solutions will enhance the important work of our front-line staff by reducing manual and redundant processes. The integrated crime analysis tools will assist in advancing our police operations and aid in overall awareness and more community outreach and transparency. We are also excited about implementing a more robust computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system and having instant access to real-time data on the streets to create a safer community.”

Naperville Police Department will implement Tyler’s CAD, mobile, records management, citation management, report writing, and analytic solutions.

Leadership with the Naperville Police Department desired a comprehensive and modern public safety system to meet the needs of the agency and replace its outdated system. Naperville Police Department also chose to partner with Tyler for this project due to its decades-long reputation in the public safety market and specifically Tyler’s abundant experience with other Illinois public safety agencies. Tyler provides public safety solutions to hundreds of municipalities throughout the state of Illinois.

“We look forward to working alongside the Naperville Police Department to bring improvements to its current public safety systems,” said Andrew Hittle, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “From better integration between systems to quicker access to crucial public safety data, we’re confident that Tyler’s solutions will make a positive impact on Naperville’s agency and its residents. In addition, with Tyler’s footprint in the state of Illinois, Naperville benefits from the large active client base we are proud to support.”

Located 30 miles west of Chicago, Naperville spans across two of the state’s largest counties, DuPage and Will. The partnership with Naperville PD, which is the fourth-largest city in the state with a population nearing 150,000 and 177 sworn officers, will add the largest police department to Tyler’s Illinois client base.

