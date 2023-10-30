Leonardo DRS Awarded Contract for Prototype Next-Generation Joint Effects Targeting System II for Forward Observers

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has been awarded a contract to produce a prototype of the next-generation Joint Effects Targeting System II (JETS II) multi-sensor targeting technology for Forward Observers. The 30-month performance prototype contract was awarded by the U.S. Army.

The updated JETS II hand-held precision laser targeting system provides Forward Observers the capability to call in precision munitions in a wide range of combat scenarios, leading to higher target success rates and greater protection for our warfighters on the ground. The system improves upon and adds enhanced technologies for the users, significantly reducing weight and improving precision accuracy making the system a battlefield multiplier.

“We are proud to have built on the success of our JETS I technology to provide the most comprehensive hand-held target location system available today. By working closely with our customer and listening to their needs, we have delivered a product that gives users a distinct advantage on the battlefield,” said Jerry Hathaway, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit. “Leonardo DRS is known for its leading position in advanced sensors and sensor systems, and we are excited to continue this relationship with the U.S. Army over the next several years.”

JETS II is man-portable, handheld capability to rapidly acquire, precisely locate, accurately engage targets with precision-guided munitions, and improve the effectiveness of engagement with unguided munitions. The technology includes day and thermal night-vision sights, celestial navigation system, an eye-safe laser range-finder and a digital magnetic compass among several other features.

The JETS II system is designed to give Forward Observers the capability to call in precision munitions in all combat scenarios, leading to fewer munitions expended, higher target success rates, and ultimately greater protection for our warfighters on the ground.

The Leonardo DRS JETS II technology is an example of the extensive installed base of mounted and dismounted advanced electro-optical and infrared technology across the U.S. military. Advanced sensing capability is a key strategic focus for Leonardo DRS providing world-leading sensing and laser technologies for a range of aircraft protection and mounted and unmounted sensors supporting the men and women of the U.S. armed forces.

