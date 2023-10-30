Home makeover master Ty Pennington joins forces with Kin Insurance

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ty Pennington, a renowned designer, carpenter, and Emmy award-winning TV host, has teamed up with Kin Insurance as its brand ambassador. The partnership brings together Pennington’s passion for home improvement and Kin’s ability to provide coverage that fits a person’s home, needs, and budget.

Pennington is a household name, known for his charismatic on-screen presence and his expertise in home renovation and design. His most notable roles include “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and “Trading Spaces,” where he inspired and educated homeowners on enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of their living spaces.

Pennington’s decision to endorse Kin underscores the importance of protecting one’s home and investments, especially in high-risk states where growing populations are more susceptible to extreme weather. Pennington himself lives in the Sunshine State, which is notorious for being a difficult place to get homeowners insurance. Fortunately, Kin is growing rapidly in Florida and other coastal states, where it insures $45 billion in assets, attracting homeowners who aren’t being well served by other carriers.

In a statement, Pennington expressed his excitement about partnering with Kin: “I'm genuinely thrilled about this partnership because Kin helps homeowners maintain a comfortable and safe haven for themselves and their families. They provide a crucial layer of protection, providing people with peace of mind, knowing that their hard work and prized possessions are safeguarded.”

Pennington will be a fixture in future marketing campaigns as Kin continues its mission to deliver affordable and comprehensive coverage to people living in the catastrophe-prone areas that need it most. With these new brand building activities, which also include a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series sponsorship, Kin aims to generate more brand awareness and establish direct, meaningful connections with homeowners across the country.

About Kin

Kin is the only pure-play, direct-to-consumer digital insurer focused on the growing homeowners insurance market. Kin makes homeowners insurance more convenient and affordable by eliminating the need for external agents. Kin’s technology platform delivers a seamless user experience, customized options for coverage, and fast, high-quality claims service. Behind the scenes, Kin utilizes thousands of data points about each property to provide accurate pricing and produce better underwriting results. Kin is a fully licensed carrier that offers coverage through reciprocal exchanges which are owned by its customers. To learn more, visit www.kin.com.