Tetra Tech Awarded $800 Million Multiple Award Task Order Contract for PFAS Remediation

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army Engineering Support Center, Huntsville, has selected the Company for a multiple-award, five-year, $800 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to remove and replace aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) containing per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from fire suppression systems at installations throughout the United States.

For decades AFFF has been used in facility fire suppression systems and fire training facilities. Although extremely effective, AFFF is a major source of PFAS contamination that has been shown to be toxic to human and animal health, is persistent in the environment, and has the potential for bioaccumulation. Tetra Tech’s industry-leading environmental management experts will apply best practices from past successful AFFF remediation and removal projects to safely identify, recover, evaluate, assess, decontaminate, and dispose of AFFF containing PFAS. Our teams will evaluate the use of innovative technologies, including Tetra Tech’s proprietary PFAScrub® cleaning agent and performance verification methods, to remove residual PFAS from the interior of fire suppression systems to minimize cross contamination from legacy AFFF systems.

“Tetra Tech has supported the U.S. Department of Defense for decades to safely address potentially harmful chemicals at its bases and in the surrounding environment,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to support the proactive removal and replacement of AFFF containing PFAS in firefighting systems, keeping our servicemembers safe and preventing future environmental contamination and cleanup.”

