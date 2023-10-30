Yahoo Partners with Xperi to Bring Yahoo Content to BMW In-Car Screens

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Yahoo announced a partnership with Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), to bring Yahoo video content from Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, and In the Know to Xperi’s DTS AutoStage Video Service, Powered by TiVo. Xperi’s entertainment platform will first be deployed in the all-new BMW 5 series and future BMW models, bringing Yahoo content to the in-car entertainment experience for the very first time.

“From taking a break between errands to sitting in line at school pick-up, drivers spend a significant amount of time idle in their vehicles,” said Lara Davis, Chief Strategy Officer of Yahoo. “Through this partnership with leading automotive entertainment platform Xperi, we are now able to offer snackable content in a way that fits seamlessly into people’s daily routines, where they already spend time.”

BMW drivers in the United States, United Kingdom, Korea, Italy, France, Spain, and Germany will have access to Yahoo Finance Video-On-Demand, Yahoo Sports video podcasts, and In The Know video stream content at the touch of a button.

“Xperi provides a best-in-class in-car connected entertainment experience for BMW drivers,” said Jeff Jury, senior vice president and general manager of connected car, Xperi. “Through partnerships with content providers like Yahoo, we can deliver free premium content across news, sports, and entertainment and offer consumers a personalized viewing experience tailored to their interests.”

With growing consumer demand for premium content on the go, Yahoo aims to reach its audiences no matter the time or place. From game updates on Yahoo Sports to the latest market news on Yahoo Finance, Yahoo keeps customers up to speed with the information that’s most important to them.

