Indigo Expands Liberate Digital FNOL to Homeowners Insurance

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indigo Insurance has gone live with its homeowners insurance First Notice of Loss workflow, powered by the Liberate low-code SaaS platform. This milestone expands upon Indigo’s highly successful June launch of digital FNOL for auto insurance, also powered by Liberate.

Expanding digital FNOL to the homeowners line of business was of paramount importance for Indigo as the company continues to grow and build market share in homeowners insurance. With the auto insurance FNOL workflow already live, the Indigo team feels confident of the many advantages that similar automation will deliver for the homeowners line.

“Our auto insurance digital FNOL has been well received with high adoption rates,” says Nick Brierly, Indigo’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’ve already seen that digital FNOL provides superior policyholder experiences while also positively impacting claim cycle times and downstream efficiency. We expect the same success in the homeowners line.” he adds.

Indigo’s digital FNOL workflows enable:

A seamless, 24/7 digital process for claims submission.

Collection of detailed structured data, photos, and documents.

Integration with Indigo’s core system, eliminating the need to transfer data via email or data entry.

Expedited, efficient claim handling.

As a tech-forward, customer-centric P&C insurance carrier, Indigo appreciates the insurance expertise that Liberate brings to the table.

“The Liberate team’s insurance acumen saved us an immense amount of time in both projects,” Brierly says. “Back in June, we were able to go live with auto in just four months, and now, the homeowners line only required a few weeks. It’s quite easy to build additional workflows with Liberate’s platform,” he explains.

With digital FNOL workflows now in place for both auto and homeowners insurance, Indigo will continue to deliver the easy, innovative, and automated experience their policyholders expect – building their Net Promoter Score and increasing policyholder retention rates.

About Liberate Innovations Inc

Liberate Innovations Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for the P&C insurance industry. The company fully automates claims and underwriting journeys, enabling P&C insurers to deliver an exceptional customer experience at the industry’s lowest cost. Insurers use the cloud-based, low-code platform to build digital self-serve experiences and to coordinate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to orchestrate complex business workflows. For more information, visit www.liberateinc.com.

About Indigo Insurance

Indigo is a digital insurance company creating a better insurance experience for everyone that is easy, flexible, and enjoyable. With its strong technological backbone, the company offers home and car insurance in the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands. Indigo replaces complexity and manual paperwork with smart bots and automation, allowing customers to file claims or change their coverage in real-time with just a few clicks. Technology is at the heart of our offering and we’re proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the Caribbean. Learn more at https://247indigo.com/.