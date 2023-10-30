Church of the Highlands Hosts Annual 5K Benefiting Local Organizations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Church of the Highlands was thrilled to once again host their Impact Race to the Heights 5K race at their Grants Mill location on October 14. Every year, Highlands provides a fun race day experience for participants and they are able to choose between the Trail and Road Course. Every registrant received a performance race shirt and the top finishers from each course received prizes.

All proceeds from Race to the Heights directly benefited Church of the Highlands’ Impact United Appeal Fund partners that provide services ranging from serving vulnerable populations through foster care, affordable health care, rescuing from human trafficking, ministry to underserved neighborhoods, and more. Each year, this race allows Church of the Highlands to partner with these organizations to make a difference.

Through the investment of sponsors and partnership with the organizations in the Impact United Appeal Fund, the impact of this race extends well past the day of the event.

Church of the Highlands also hosts another Impact United Appeal Fund event benefiting local partners in the Spring, the Impact Golf Tournament.

About Church of the Highlands:

Church of the Highlands is a local church with locations across Alabama and parts of Georgia where attendees can experience a fresh, powerful connection to God and one another. Highlands exists to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. With this simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping each person live the full life for which God created them.

For more information, visit www.churchofthehighlands.com.