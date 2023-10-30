Celebrating National Sandwich Day November 3rd: Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys Bringing Austin’s Antone’s Nightclub’s “Cliffy Dog” To Houston

Houston's Antone's Famous Po' Boys will be featuring Antone's Nightclub's iconic Cliffy Dog in celebration of National Sandwich Day Friday, Nov. 3rd. The beer steamed Hot dog, topped with Antone's Chow Chow relish, will be sold for $5 from Nov. 2- 5th. Houston's recording artist, Evelyn Rubio, will perform from 11 to 2 pm at their T.C. Jester location. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, a beloved touchstone in Houston culinary circles will celebrate National Sandwich Day Nov. 3 with a beloved Austin Nightclub product. The occasion will be marked with introduction of Austin’s Antone’s Nightclub’s ‘Cliffy Dog.” The sandwich will be available at both Antone’s sandwich shops from November 2 -5th for $5. To enhance the day on, Nov 3rd, well known Houston recording artist Evelyn Rubio, Latin and blues artist, will perform at Antone’s Po’ Boys , 2724 W. T.C. Jester from 11 to 2 pm.

The hot dog got its namesake from Founder, Clifford Antone. The beloved hot dog comes beer steamed on a bun with mustard ketchup, Antone’s Famous Chow Chow relish and garnished with an Antone’s Famous Dill Pickle.

“Antone's has been notable for presenting great sandwiches for over 60 years. Collaborating with Antone’s Nightclub in Austin, which was started by the same family, made perfect sense to us,” said Craig Lieberman, CEO of Antone’s Famous Po' Boys. "After all, Texans love to celebrate with great music and good food. Having Evelyn Rubio join us is a fantastic way to honor Clifford’s legacy on National Sandwich Day.”

“We are delighted Antone’s Famous Po' Boys is bringing our Cliffy Dog to Houstonians. It was a product we introduced a few years ago and our customers immediately loved it. It’s great that Antone's Po’ Boys is featuring it in conjunction with a wonderful local blues artist. We join in congratulating them on a day when our love of sandwiches is recognized,“ said Will Bridges, co- owner of Antone’s Nightclub in Austin.

Antone’s plans to sell “Cliffy Dog” T- Shirts all week long at Galleria and Heights locations.

About Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys

Founded in 1962 as “Antone’s Import Company” by Jalal Antone, the son of Lebanese immigrants, Antone’s has evolved into a fast-casual sandwich concept known for its signature po’ boys, hot and cold sandwiches, gumbos, and sides made daily from scratch with the freshest ingredients. In addition to its iconic “grab ‘n go” po’ boy sandwiches, Antone’s serves a variety of handmade hot po’ boys and other deli-style sandwiches, delicious gumbos, seafood platters, salads, and more. All items on the menu are made from scratch each day and feature Gulf seafood, house-roasted meats, and their po’ boy bread. Antone’s has two full-service locations in Houston: West Loop at 4520 San Felipe; North Loop at 2724 W TC Jester; and can be found in area grocery stores including H-E-B, Kroger, and Randall’s in Houston, Austin and Dallas, prominent food service outlets and prominent locations in Houston like Texas Children’s Hospital, MD Anderson’s Rotary House, George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Kyle Field at Texas A&M and in Austin at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Antone’s Nightclub, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

About Antone’s Nightclub

Established in 1975 by the late Clifford Antone, Antone’s is an iconic blues venue located in downtown Austin. Over the past 45 years, Antone’s has brought Austin a variety of blues and musicians from across the country including B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Jimmy Reed, Ray Charles, and James Brown, and helped develop local talent like Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Bob Schneider, Gary Clark Jr., and others. In 2015, the historic brand was restored, and a new team brought the iconic venue back to the downtown Austin landscape with a renewed focus on once again making Antone’s the “Home of the Blues.

About Evelyn Rubio