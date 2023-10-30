NRG Energy and City of Pittsburgh Extend Collaboration with Wind Power

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is pleased to announce the renewed collaboration between its brand Direct Energy and the Western Pennsylvania Energy Consortium (WPEC), led by the City of Pittsburgh and its partner organizations.

Beginning in 2016, Direct Energy has worked with WPEC and the City of Pittsburgh—in collaboration with Enel North America—to help move the city toward a more sustainable future. Through the new agreement, Direct Energy will help the City of Pittsburgh and its WPEC partners purchase Renewable Energy Credits derived from the Scioto Ridge farm, a wind facility owned and operated by RWE and located in Ohio, which will help reduce emissions associated with the consortium’s annual power usage.

NRG will assist the City and WPEC partners in achieving their renewable energy goals by purchasing competitively priced renewable energy and seamlessly embedding it into its current electricity supply, eliminating the need for onsite installation or significant upfront investments.

“The city’s continued collaboration with NRG Energy assists us in having cleaner energy without the high cost for our facilities which helps our communities. It further provides us with the opportunity to protect our environment by reducing our carbon footprint,” said City of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

The agreement signifies a monumental step toward the 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 goal laid out in the City’s Climate Action Plan.

WPEC is a buying consortium providing an ideal alliance in the City’s renewable efforts for a more sustainable future. The consortium boasts more than 20 local members including the City of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Zoo, Sports and Exhibition Authority, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Parking Authority, Stadium Authority, and numerous surrounding boroughs.

“Our extended collaboration with the City of Pittsburgh shows the options and resources available to help communities achieve their sustainability goals,” said Scott Hart, Senior Vice President of NRG Business. “NRG is committed to supporting our communities and we are excited to continue to work alongside WPEC and the City of Pittsburgh as they progress toward a sustainable future and make a positive impact on the community.”

About NRG

NRG Energy is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our passion for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future. A Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals, while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, and LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter, @nrgenergy.