World’s Leading Defense and Aerospace Companies Choose FiscalNote for Global Policy Monitoring, Tracking, News, and Expert Analysis

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced a series of customer agreements across the defense and aerospace industry, demonstrating continued growth and momentum for its business and portfolio of award-winning products and services - and strengthening its position as the leader of monitoring, tracking, and analysis of global and U.S. federal policy making and regulatory activity.

FiscalNote’s latest customer momentum announcement includes new customer wins, significant renewals of existing accounts, as well as the expansion of agreements - which provide additional products and services to current customers who are leveraging the company’s growing suite of award-winning offerings.

FiscalNote’s latest defense and aerospace sector contract wins include, but are not limited to, the following*:

Boeing

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Mission Systems

Northrop Grumman - Space

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin - Corporate Information Security

General Dynamics

Raytheon

SAIC

Peraton

Voyager Space Holdings

Firefly Aerospace

“Like other large global enterprises, the world’s leading defense and aerospace companies turn to FiscalNote to leverage our award-winning news and advisory services, innovative AI-powered policy tracking and monitoring, and our risk mitigation SaaS platforms. At this time of great uncertainty and volatility in geopolitical events, complex legislative, legal and regulatory activity, and the evolving dynamics of the budget and appropriations processes, FiscalNote continues to deliver results to enable our customers to have greater engagement, impact, and results,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “Whether it’s our recently introduced FiscalNote Risk Connector, Global Policy Dashboard, or our enhanced EU Issue Tracker platform, we are constantly developing cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers to become more effective, efficient, and impactful in the policymaking ecosystem.”

In addition to its commercial defense customer base, FiscalNote has also made several past announcements of its U.S. and global public sector agreements with non-commercial defense agencies, ministries, and departments, including:

- The U.S. Department of Defense (including multiple DoD defense branches, agencies, and services)

- Wide range of Ministries of Defense across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America

* today’s announcement of defense and aerospace sector customer agreements is a sample of contracts secured by the Company, and not a complete list

