KBRA Named Best Ratings Provider at Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire European Credit Awards 2023

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA, a global full-service credit rating agency, is pleased to announce it was named winner in the Best Ratings Provider category at the Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire European Credit Awards 2023 ceremony held on October 26th in London.

The awards recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers in Europe across a range of categories.

“KBRA is thrilled and honored to be given this distinction,” said William Cox, the Global Head of Corporate, Financial and Government Ratings at KBRA. “Winning this award is testament to our focus and commitment to the sector and the analytical rigor and thought leadership of our analysts. Our team continues to grow to mirror the growth and the complexity of private debt markets in recent years.

“Moreover, we remain guided by our bedrock principles of trust, transparency and integrity in credit ratings. As economic and fiscal conditions evolve, KBRA will also continue to go beyond ratings to produce comprehensive, thoughtful and forward-looking research for private-credit and private-funds sponsors, investors, and their portfolio companies.”

For the service provider categories of the awards, the winning firms were based on a widespread survey of more than 100 credit fund managers and other key industry participants.

Learn more about the Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire European Credit Awards here.

Visit www.engagewith.kbra.com to learn more about what sets us apart and our unique approach to credit ratings. See our private credit page to familiarize yourself with our latest thought leadership in this growing sector.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1002578