Colgate Announces 3rd Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK--()--Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL):

  • Net sales increased 10.5%; Organic sales* increased 9.0% with growth in five out of six divisions and in all four categories
  • GAAP EPS and Base Business EPS* both increased 16% to $0.86
  • GAAP Gross profit margin increased 130 basis points to 58.5%
  • Base Business Gross profit margin* increased 140 basis points to 58.6%, up 190 basis points excluding a negative 50 basis point impact from private label sales resulting from the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses
  • Net cash provided by operations was $2,609 million for the first nine months of 2023 up 39% versus 2022
  • Colgate’s leadership in toothpaste continued with its global market share at 41.0% year to date
  • Colgate’s leadership in manual toothbrushes continued with its global market share at 31.5% year to date
  • The Company raised its financial guidance for full year 2023

Third Quarter Total Company Results (GAAP)

($ in millions except per share amounts)

2023

2022

Change

Net Sales

$4,915

$4,455

+10.5%

EPS (diluted)

$0.86

$0.74

+16%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter Total Company Results (Base Business - Non-GAAP)*

 

2023

2022

Change

Organic Sales Growth

+9.0%

Base Business EPS (diluted)

$0.86

$0.74

+16%

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to “Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes” and “Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today reported results for third quarter 2023. Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Base Business third quarter results, “We are very pleased to have delivered another quarter of strong top and bottom line growth. Net sales increased 10.5% and organic sales grew 9.0% with volume improving sequentially versus second quarter 2023. Gross profit margin, operating profit margin, operating profit, net income, earnings per share and free cash flow all increased versus the year ago quarter.

We are particularly pleased with the quality of our results this quarter on top of our strong first half results. This was our third quarter of sequential improvement in gross profit margin and our second quarter in a row delivering double-digit operating profit growth along with a double-digit increase in advertising spending. Strong investment levels behind brand-building activities and innovation should continue in the remainder of the year as we continue to work towards balanced organic sales growth.

The momentum in our business and the strength of our profit and cash flow performance adds to our confidence that we are executing the right strategies to deliver on our raised 2023 financial targets and generate long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Full Year 2023 Guidance

Based on current spot rates:

  • The Company now expects net sales growth to be 6% to 8% (versus 5% to 8% previously), including the benefit from our acquisitions of pet food businesses and a low-single-digit negative impact from foreign exchange.
  • The Company increased its organic sales growth guidance to 7% to 8% (versus 5% to 7% previously).
  • On a GAAP basis, the Company still expects gross profit margin expansion, increased advertising investment and double-digit earnings-per-share growth.
  • On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, the Company still expects gross profit margin expansion and increased advertising investment and increased its earnings-per-share growth guidance to high-single digits.

Divisional Performance

The following are comments about divisional performance for third quarter 2023 versus the year ago period. See attached "Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes" and "Table 5 - Segment Information" for additional information on net sales and operating profit by division.

Third Quarter Sales Growth By Division

(% change 3Q 2023 vs. 3Q 2022)

 

 

 

 

Net
Sales

Organic
Sales*

As Reported
Volume**

Organic
Volume

Pricing

FX

North America

+3.5%

+3.5%

-4.0%

-4.0%

+7.5%

—%

Latin America

+20.0%

+15.0%

+5.5%

+5.5%

+9.5%

+5.0%

Europe

+14.5%

+7.0%

-4.0%

-4.0%

+11.0%

+7.5%

Asia Pacific

-4.0%

-1.5%

-7.0%

-7.0%

+5.5%

-2.5%

Africa/Eurasia

-7.5%

+15.5%

+4.0%

+4.0%

+11.5%

-23.0%

Hill's

+21.5%

+15.0%

+9.0%

+3.0%

+12.0%

+0.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

+10.5%

+9.0%

+0.5%

-0.5%

+9.5%

+0.5%

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to “Table 6 - Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes” included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

**The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 6.0% and 1.0% for Hill's and Total Company, respectively.

Third Quarter Operating Profit By Division

($ in millions)

 

 

3Q 2023

% Change vs
3Q 2022

% to Net
Sales

Change in basis
points vs 3Q 2022
% to Net Sales

North America

$231

17%

23.3%

+260

Latin America

$372

29%

31.2%

+220

Europe

$162

28%

22.3%

+220

Asia Pacific

$193

4%

28.3%

+220

Africa/Eurasia

$66

—%

24.8%

+180

Hill's

$201

—%

19.0%

-410

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company, As Reported

$1,029

9%

20.9%

-40

Total Company, Base Business*

$1,031

12%

21.0%

+30

*Indicates a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this release for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and to “Table 8 - Non-GAAP Reconciliations” included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

North America (20% of Company Sales)

  • Organic sales growth was led by oral care and personal care.
  • In the United States, Colgate's share of the toothpaste market is 33.7% year to date and its share of the manual toothbrush market is 40.9% year to date.
  • The increase in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to higher pricing and cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives, partially offset by significantly higher raw and packaging material costs.

Latin America (24% of Company Sales)

  • Organic sales growth was led by Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.
  • The increase in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to higher pricing, cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives and lower overhead expenses, partially offset by higher raw and packaging material costs, a value-added tax refund in the third quarter of 2022 and increased advertising investment.

Europe (15% of Company Sales)

  • Organic sales growth was led by Germany and the United Kingdom.
  • The increase in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to higher pricing, cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives, favorable mix and lower amortization expenses, partially offset by significantly higher raw and packaging material costs and increased advertising investment.

Asia Pacific (14% of Company Sales)

  • Organic sales declines in the Greater China region were partially offset by organic sales growth in India and the Philippines.
  • The increase in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to cost savings from the Company's funding-the-growth initiatives and higher pricing, partially offset by significantly higher raw and packaging material costs.

Africa/Eurasia (5% of Company Sales)

  • Organic sales growth was led by Türkiye, the Eurasia region, Nigeria and South Africa.
  • The increase in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives, higher pricing and lower overhead expenses, partially offset by significantly higher raw and packaging material costs, which included foreign exchange transaction costs.

Hill's Pet Nutrition (22% of Company Sales)

  • Organic sales growth was led by the United States and Europe.
  • The decrease in Operating profit as a percentage of Net sales was primarily due to significantly higher raw and packaging material costs and unfavorable mix due to private label sales resulting from the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses, partially offset by higher pricing and cost savings from the Company’s funding-the-growth initiatives.

Prepared Materials and Webcast Information

At approximately 7:00 a.m. ET today, Colgate will post its prepared materials (in PDF format) regarding third quarter results to the Investor Center section of its website at https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations.

At 8:30 a.m. ET today, Colgate will host a conference call regarding third quarter results. To access this call as a webcast, please go to Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-E

Market Share Information

Management uses market share information as a key indicator to monitor business health and performance. References to market share in this press release are based on a combination of consumption and market share data provided by third-party vendors, primarily Nielsen, and internal estimates. All market share references represent the percentage of the dollar value of sales of our products, relative to all product sales in the category in the countries in which the Company competes and purchases data (excluding Venezuela from all periods).

Market share data is subject to limitations on the availability of up-to-date information. In particular, market share data is currently not generally available for certain retail channels, such as eCommerce and certain club retailers and discounters. The Company measures year-to-date market shares from January 1 of the relevant year through the most recent period for which market share data is available, which typically reflects a lag time of one or two months. The Company believes that the third-party vendors it uses to provide data are reliable, but it has not verified the accuracy or completeness of the data or any assumptions underlying the data. In addition, market share information reported by the Company may be different from market share information reported by other companies due to differences in category definitions, the use of data from different countries, internal estimates and other factors.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related webcast may contain forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its rules, regulations and releases) that set forth anticipated results based on management’s current plans and assumptions. Such statements may relate, for example, to sales or volume growth, net selling price increases, organic sales growth, profit or profit margin levels, earnings per share levels, financial goals, the impact of foreign exchange, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of the war in Ukraine, the impact of the Israel-Hamas war, cost-reduction plans (including the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative), tax rates, interest rates, new product introductions, digital capabilities, commercial investment levels, acquisitions, divestitures, share repurchases or legal or tax proceedings, among other matters. These statements are made on the basis of the Company’s views and assumptions as of this time and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or by the rules and regulations of the SEC. Moreover, the Company does not, nor does any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. The Company cautions investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual events or results may differ materially from those statements. For more information about factors that could impact the Company’s business and cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, investors should refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the information set forth under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC). Copies of these filings may be obtained upon request from the Company’s Investor Relations Department or on the Company’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides definitions and other information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and the related prepared materials and webcast, which may not be the same as or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies:

  • Base Business: Base Business refers to non-GAAP measures of operating results that exclude certain items. Base Business operating results exclude, as applicable, charges related to an ERISA litigation matter, a foreign tax matter, the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative, product recall costs, a gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific and acquisition-related costs.
  • Organic sales growth: Net sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestments.
  • Free cash flow before dividends: Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures.

This press release discusses Net sales growth (GAAP) and Organic sales growth (non-GAAP). Management believes the organic sales growth measure provides investors and analysts with useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s underlying sales trends by presenting sales growth excluding the external factor of foreign exchange as well as the impact from acquisitions and divestments. See “Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes” for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 versus 2022 included with this release for a comparison of Organic sales growth to Net sales growth in accordance with GAAP.

Gross profit, Gross profit margin, Selling, general and administrative expenses, Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, Other (income) expense, net, Operating profit, Operating profit margin, Non-service related postretirement costs, Effective income tax rate, Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company and Diluted earnings per common share are disclosed on both an as reported (GAAP) and Base Business (non-GAAP) basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that, either by their nature or amount, management would not expect to occur as part of the Company’s normal business on a regular basis, such as restructuring charges, charges for certain litigation and tax matters, acquisition-related costs, gains and losses from certain divestitures and certain other unusual, non-recurring items. Investors and analysts use these financial measures in assessing the Company’s business performance, and management believes that presenting these financial measures on a non-GAAP basis provides them with useful supplemental information to enhance their understanding of the Company’s underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also enhance the ability to compare period-to-period financial results. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 included with this release for a reconciliation of these financial measures to the related GAAP measures.

The Company uses these financial measures internally in its budgeting process, to evaluate segment and overall operating performance and as factors in determining compensation. While the Company believes that these financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s underlying business performance and trends, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

As management uses free cash flow before dividends to evaluate the Company’s ability to satisfy current and future obligations, pay dividends, fund future business opportunities and repurchase stock, the Company believes that it provides useful information to investors. Free cash flow before dividends is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure. See “Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows” for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 for a comparison of free cash flow before dividends to Net cash provided by operations as reported in accordance with GAAP.

(See attached tables for third quarter results.)

 

 

 

 

Table 1

 

Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

 

 

 

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

4,915

 

 

$

4,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

2,038

 

 

 

1,907

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

2,877

 

 

 

2,548

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

58.5

%

 

 

57.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

1,822

 

 

 

1,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

26

 

 

 

(33

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

 

1,029

 

 

 

947

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit margin

 

 

20.9

%

 

 

21.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-service related postretirement costs

 

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

58

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

956

 

 

 

892

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

209

 

 

 

210

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

23.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income including noncontrolling interests

 

 

747

 

 

 

682

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

39

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

$

708

 

 

$

618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Income Statement Information

 

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

825.6

 

 

 

835.7

 

 

Diluted

 

 

827.3

 

 

 

838.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising

 

$

598

 

 

$

486

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 2

Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

 

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

14,507

 

 

$

13,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

6,131

 

 

 

5,664

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

8,376

 

 

 

7,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

57.7

%

 

 

57.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

5,348

 

 

 

4,932

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

116

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit

 

 

2,912

 

 

 

2,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit margin

 

 

20.1

%

 

 

20.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

Non-service related postretirement costs

 

 

338

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

170

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

2,404

 

 

 

2,528

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

709

 

 

 

604

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

 

29.5

%

 

 

23.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net income including noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,695

 

 

 

1,924

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

113

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

$

1,582

 

 

$

1,780

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share

 

 

 

 

Basic(1)

 

$

1.91

 

 

$

2.12

 

Diluted(1)

 

$

1.90

 

 

$

2.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Income Statement Information

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

828.8

 

 

 

837.7

 

Diluted

 

 

830.5

 

 

 

840.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising

 

$

1,778

 

 

$

1,493

 

 

Note:

(1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each quarter and any year-to-date period presented. As a result of changes in shares outstanding during the year and rounding, the sum of the quarters' earnings per share may not equal the earnings per share for any year-to-date period.

 

 

 

 

 

Table 3

Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

As of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

 

(Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

951

 

 

$

775

 

 

$

938

 

Receivables, net

 

 

1,577

 

 

 

1,504

 

 

 

1,425

 

Inventories

 

 

1,931

 

 

 

2,074

 

 

 

2,073

 

Other current assets

 

 

898

 

 

 

760

 

 

 

842

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

4,409

 

 

 

4,307

 

 

 

4,123

 

Goodwill

 

 

3,327

 

 

 

3,352

 

 

 

3,538

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

1,861

 

 

 

1,920

 

 

 

2,219

 

Other assets

 

 

1,089

 

 

 

1,039

 

 

 

1,130

 

Total assets

 

$

16,043

 

 

$

15,731

 

 

$

16,288

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total debt

 

$

8,724

 

 

$

8,766

 

 

$

8,248

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

4,568

 

 

 

3,979

 

 

 

4,463

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

2,345

 

 

 

2,180

 

 

 

2,524

 

Total liabilities

 

 

15,637

 

 

 

14,925

 

 

 

15,235

 

Total Colgate-Palmolive Company shareholders’ equity

 

 

(9

)

 

 

401

 

 

 

622

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

415

 

 

 

405

 

 

 

431

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

16,043

 

 

$

15,731

 

 

$

16,288

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Balance Sheet Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt less cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities(1)

 

$

7,526

 

 

$

7,816

 

 

$

7,102

 

Working capital % of sales

 

 

(2.1

)%

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

(1.9

)%

Note:

(1) Marketable securities of $247, $175 and $208 as of September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, are included in Other current assets.

 

 

 

Table 4

Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

 

(Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

Net income including noncontrolling interests

 

$

1,695

 

 

$

1,924

 

Adjustments to reconcile Net income including noncontrolling interests to Net cash provided by operations:

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

417

 

 

 

410

 

ERISA litigation matter

 

 

267

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and termination benefits, net of cash

 

 

(17

)

 

 

51

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

97

 

 

 

105

 

Gain on sale of land

 

 

 

 

 

(47

)

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(109

)

 

 

(13

)

Cash effects of changes in:

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(171

)

Inventories

 

 

150

 

 

 

(422

)

Accounts payable and other accruals

 

 

168

 

 

 

9

 

Other non-current assets and liabilities

 

 

3

 

 

 

37

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operations

 

 

2,609

 

 

 

1,883

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(508

)

 

 

(475

)

Purchases of marketable securities and investments

 

 

(324

)

 

 

(239

)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities and investments

 

 

264

 

 

 

55

 

Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(817

)

Proceeds from sale of land

 

 

 

 

 

47

 

Other investing activities

 

 

(31

)

 

 

1

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(599

)

 

 

(1,428

)

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowing (repayment) less than 90 days, net

 

 

(564

)

 

 

(56

)

Principal payments on debt

 

 

(903

)

 

 

(2

)

Proceeds from issuance of debt

 

 

1,497

 

 

 

1,513

 

Dividends paid

 

 

(1,243

)

 

 

(1,206

)

Purchases of treasury shares

 

 

(883

)

 

 

(895

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

325

 

 

 

398

 

Other financing activities

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(38

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(1,801

)

 

 

(286

)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(63

)

Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

176

 

 

 

106

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

 

 

775

 

 

 

832

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

 

$

951

 

 

$

938

 

Supplemental Cash Flow Information

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow before dividends (Net cash provided by operations less Capital expenditures)

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operations

 

$

2,609

 

 

$

1,883

 

Less: Capital expenditures

 

 

(508

)

 

 

(475

)

Free cash flow before dividends

 

$

2,101

 

 

$

1,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

726

 

 

$

690

 

Interest paid

 

$

243

 

 

$

104

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Table 5

Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Information

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in Millions) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oral, Personal and Home Care

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

990

 

 

$

958

 

 

$

2,926

 

 

$

2,850

 

Latin America

 

 

1,194

 

 

 

997

 

 

 

3,447

 

 

 

2,970

 

Europe

 

 

725

 

 

 

632

 

 

 

2,053

 

 

 

1,925

 

Asia Pacific

 

 

682

 

 

 

709

 

 

 

2,084

 

 

 

2,131

 

Africa/Eurasia

 

 

266

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

822

 

 

 

809

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Oral, Personal and Home Care

 

 

3,857

 

 

 

3,583

 

 

 

11,332

 

 

 

10,685

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pet Nutrition

 

 

1,058

 

 

 

872

 

 

 

3,175

 

 

 

2,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Net Sales

 

$

4,915

 

 

$

4,455

 

 

$

14,507

 

 

$

13,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Operating Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oral, Personal and Home Care

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

$

231

 

 

$

198

 

 

$

651

 

 

$

557

 

Latin America

 

 

372

 

 

 

289

 

 

 

1,050

 

 

 

818

 

Europe

 

 

162

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

412

 

 

 

410

 

Asia Pacific

 

 

193

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

564

 

 

 

556

 

Africa/Eurasia

 

 

66

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Oral, Personal and Home Care

 

 

1,024

 

 

 

865

 

 

 

2,873

 

 

 

2,501

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pet Nutrition

 

 

201

 

 

 

201

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

617

 

Corporate(1)

 

 

(196

)

 

 

(119

)

 

 

(536

)

 

 

(427

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Profit

 

$

1,029

 

 

$

947

 

 

$

2,912

 

 

$

2,691

 

Note:

(1) Corporate operations include costs related to stock options and restricted stock units, research and development costs, Corporate overhead costs, restructuring and related implementation charges and gains and losses on sales of non-core product lines and assets.

 

Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $2.

Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included product recall costs of $25 and charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $25.

Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $3, a gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific of $47 and acquisition-related costs of $17.

Corporate Operating profit (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included charges resulting from the 2022 Global Productivity Initiative of $79, a gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific of $47 and acquisition-related costs of $17.

Table 6

Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs. 2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pricing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coupons

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer &

 

 

 

 

Change

 

Organic

 

As Reported

 

Organic

 

Trade

 

Foreign

Region

 

As Reported

 

Sales Change

 

Volume(1)

 

Volume

 

Incentives

 

Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

 

10.5

%

 

9.0

%

 

0.5

%

 

(0.5

)%

 

9.5

%

 

0.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

3.5

%

 

3.5

%

 

(4.0

)%

 

(4.0

)%

 

7.5

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latin America

 

20.0

%

 

15.0

%

 

5.5

%

 

5.5

%

 

9.5

%

 

5.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe

 

14.5

%

 

7.0

%

 

(4.0

)%

 

(4.0

)%

 

11.0

%

 

7.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

 

(4.0

)%

 

(1.5

)%

 

(7.0

)%

 

(7.0

)%

 

5.5

%

 

(2.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Africa/Eurasia

 

(7.5

)%

 

15.5

%

 

4.0

%

 

4.0

%

 

11.5

%

 

(23.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total CP Products

 

7.5

%

 

7.5

%

 

(1.0

)%

 

(1.0

)%

 

8.5

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hill’s

 

21.5

%

 

15.0

%

 

9.0

%

 

3.0

%

 

12.0

%

 

0.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emerging Markets(2)

 

8.5

%

 

10.0

%

 

1.0

%

 

1.0

%

 

9.0

%

 

(1.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developed Markets

 

12.0

%

 

8.0

%

 

0.5

%

 

(1.5

)%

 

9.5

%

 

2.0

%

Notes:

(1) The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 1.0%, 6.0% and 2.0% for Total Company, Hill's and Developed Markets, respectively.

 

(2) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 7

Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

Geographic Sales Analysis Percentage Changes

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 vs. 2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMPONENTS OF SALES CHANGE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pricing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coupons

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer &

 

 

 

 

Change

 

Organic

 

As Reported

 

Organic

 

Trade

 

Foreign

Region

 

As Reported

 

Sales Change

 

Volume(1)

 

Volume

 

Incentives

 

Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

 

9.0

%

 

9.0

%

 

(0.5

)%

 

(2.0

)%

 

11.0

%

 

(1.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

 

2.5

%

 

3.0

%

 

(6.0

)%

 

(6.0

)%

 

9.0

%

 

(0.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latin America

 

16.0

%

 

15.0

%

 

1.0

%

 

1.0

%

 

14.0

%

 

1.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe

 

6.5

%

 

5.5

%

 

(4.5

)%

 

(4.5

)%

 

10.0

%

 

1.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

 

(2.0

)%

 

2.5

%

 

(3.5

)%

 

(3.5

)%

 

6.0

%

 

(4.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Africa/Eurasia

 

1.5

%

 

17.5

%

 

3.0

%

 

3.0

%

 

14.5

%

 

(16.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total CP Products

 

6.0

%

 

8.0

%

 

(2.5

)%

 

(2.5

)%

 

10.5

%

 

(2.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hill’s

 

19.5

%

 

13.0

%

 

8.5

%

 

1.0

%

 

12.0

%

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emerging Markets(2)

 

8.0

%

 

11.0

%

 

(0.5

)%

 

(0.5

)%

 

11.5

%

 

(3.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Developed Markets

 

9.5

%

 

7.0

%

 

%

 

(3.0

)%

 

10.0

%

 

(0.5

)%

Notes:

(1) The impact of the previously disclosed acquisitions of pet food businesses on as reported volume was 1.5%, 7.5% and 3.0% for Total Company, Hill's and Developed Markets, respectively.

 

(2) Emerging Markets include Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), Africa/Eurasia and Central Europe.

Table 8

Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

 

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Gross profit, GAAP

 

$

2,877

 

 

$

2,548

 

 

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, non-GAAP

 

$

2,878

 

 

$

2,548

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basis Point

Gross Profit Margin

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Change

Gross profit margin, GAAP

 

 

58.5

%

 

 

57.2

%

 

130

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

%

 

 

Gross profit margin, non-GAAP

 

 

58.6

%

 

 

57.2

%

 

140

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP

 

$

1,822

 

 

$

1,634

 

 

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP

 

$

1,822

 

 

$

1,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (Income) Expense, Net

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net, GAAP

 

$

26

 

 

$

(33

)

 

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP

 

$

25

 

 

$

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

% Change

Operating profit, GAAP

 

$

1,029

 

 

$

947

 

 

9

%

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

2

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

 

(47

)

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

Operating profit, non-GAAP

 

$

1,031

 

 

$

920

 

 

12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basis Point

Operating Profit Margin

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Change

Operating profit margin, GAAP

 

 

20.9

%

 

 

21.3

%

 

(40

)

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

 

 

%

 

 

(1.1

)%

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

%

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

Operating profit margin, non-GAAP

 

 

21.0

%

 

 

20.7

%

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP

 

$

15

 

 

$

15

 

 

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP

 

$

15

 

 

$

16

 

 

 

Table 8

Continued

Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

 

 

 

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

2023

 

Income
Before
Income
Taxes

 

Provision
For
Income
Taxes(1)

 

Net Income
Including
Noncontrolling
Interests

 

Less: Income
Attributable to
Noncontrolling
Interests

 

Net Income
Attributable
To
Colgate-
Palmolive
Company

 

Effective
Income
Tax Rate(2)

 

Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

956

 

 

$

209

 

 

$

747

 

 

$

39

 

 

$

708

 

 

21.9

%

 

$

0.86

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

$

958

 

 

$

209

 

 

$

749

 

 

$

39

 

 

$

710

 

 

21.8

%

 

$

0.86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

Income
Before
Income
Taxes

 

Provision
For
Income
Taxes(1)

 

Net Income
Including
Noncontrolling
Interests

 

Less: Income
Attributable to
Noncontrolling
Interests

 

Net Income
Attributable
To
Colgate-
Palmolive
Company

 

Effective
Income
Tax Rate(2)

 

Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

As Reported GAAP

$

892

 

 

$

210

 

 

$

682

 

 

$

64

 

 

$

618

 

 

23.5

%

 

$

0.74

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

 

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

 

(47

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(15

)

 

0.1

%

 

 

(0.02

)

Acquisition-related costs

 

17

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

15

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

0.02

 

Non-GAAP

$

864

 

 

$

201

 

 

$

663

 

 

$

43

 

 

$

620

 

 

23.3

%

 

$

0.74

 

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between “GAAP” and “non-GAAP” as a result of rounding.

 

Notes:

(1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.

 

(2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company’s effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustment on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

Table 9

Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

 

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Gross profit, GAAP

 

$

8,376

 

 

$

7,674

 

 

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, non-GAAP

 

$

8,377

 

 

$

7,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses, GAAP

 

$

5,348

 

 

$

4,932

 

 

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP

 

$

5,346

 

 

$

4,928

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basis Point
Change

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, GAAP

 

 

36.9

%

 

 

37.0

%

 

(10

)

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

%

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of Net sales, non-GAAP

 

 

36.9

%

 

 

36.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (Income) Expense, Net

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net, GAAP

 

$

116

 

 

$

51

 

 

 

Product recall costs

 

 

(25

)

 

 

 

 

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(75

)

 

 

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

Other (income) expense, net, non-GAAP

 

$

69

 

 

$

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

% Change

Operating profit, GAAP

 

$

2,912

 

 

$

2,691

 

 

8

%

Product recall costs

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

25

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

 

 

 

 

 

(47

)

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

Operating profit, non-GAAP

 

$

2,962

 

 

$

2,740

 

 

8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basis Point

Operating Profit Margin

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Change

Operating profit margin, GAAP

 

 

20.1

%

 

 

20.2

%

 

(10

)

Product recall costs

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

%

 

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

 

 

%

 

 

(0.4

)%

 

 

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

Operating profit margin, non-GAAP

 

 

20.4

%

 

 

20.5

%

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Service Related Postretirement Costs

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Non-service related postretirement costs, GAAP

 

$

338

 

 

$

65

 

 

 

ERISA litigation matter

 

 

(267

)

 

 

 

 

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

Non-service related postretirement costs, non-GAAP

 

$

67

 

 

$

52

 

 

 

Table 9

Continued

Colgate-Palmolive Company

 

   

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

 

   

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

Income
Before
Income Taxes

 

Provision
For
Income
Taxes(1)

 

Net Income
Including
Noncontrolling
Interests

 

Less: Income
Attributable to
Noncontrolling
Interests

 

Net Income
Attributable
To
Colgate-
Palmolive
Company

 

Effective
Income
Tax Rate(2)

 

Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

As Reported GAAP

 

$

2,404

 

 

$

709

 

 

$

1,695

 

 

$

113

 

 

$

1,582

 

 

29.5

%

 

$

1.90

 

ERISA litigation matter

 

 

267

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

 

 

 

212

 

 

(0.9

)%

 

 

0.26

 

Foreign tax matter

 

 

 

 

 

(126

)

 

 

126

 

 

 

 

 

 

126

 

 

(4.7

)%

 

 

0.15

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

29

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

23

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

0.03

 

Product recall costs

 

 

25

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

19

 

 

%

 

 

0.02

 

Non-GAAP

 

$

2,725

 

 

$

649

 

 

$

2,076

 

 

$

114

 

 

$

1,962

 

 

23.8

%

 

$

2.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

Income
Before
Income Taxes

 

Provision
For
Income
Taxes(1)

 

Net Income
Including
Noncontrolling
Interests

 

Less: Income
Attributable to
Noncontrolling
Interests

 

Net Income
Attributable
To
Colgate-
Palmolive
Company

 

Effective
Income
Tax Rate(2)

 

Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

As Reported GAAP

 

$

2,528

 

 

$

604

 

 

$

1,924

 

 

$

144

 

 

$

1,780

 

 

23.9

%

 

$

2.12

 

2022 Global Productivity Initiative

 

 

92

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

72

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

0.08

 

Gain on the sale of land in Asia Pacific

 

 

(47

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(15

)

 

%

 

 

(0.02

)

Acquisition-related costs

 

 

17

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

15

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

0.02

 

Non-GAAP

 

$

2,590

 

 

$

614

 

 

$

1,976

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

1,852

 

 

23.7

%

 

$

2.20

 

The impact of non-GAAP adjustments may not necessarily equal the difference between “GAAP” and “non-GAAP” as a result of rounding.

 

Notes:

(1) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.

 

(2) The impact of non-GAAP items on the Company’s effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustments on Income before income taxes and Provision for income taxes.

 

Contacts

Investor Relations: investor_relations@colpal.com
Communications: colgate_palmolive_media_inquiry@colpal.com

Contacts

Investor Relations: investor_relations@colpal.com
Communications: colgate_palmolive_media_inquiry@colpal.com