AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MS First Capital Insurance Limited

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of MS First Capital Insurance Limited (MSFC) (Singapore). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect MSFC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also factor in rating enhancement from Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited (MSI), for whom the ultimate parent is MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (MS&AD).

MSFC’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation that is expected to remain at the strongest level over the medium term, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Capital adequacy remains supportive of the company’s planned business growth and is sustained by consistent internal capital generation. AM Best views MSFC’s investment portfolio as conservative: it comprises mainly cash, term deposits and high-quality bonds. An offsetting balance sheet strength factor is the company’s high reliance on reinsurance to support the underwriting of large limit risks and manage accumulation of catastrophe exposure. Nonetheless, reinsurance counterparty credit risk is partially mitigated by the good credit quality of the company’s reinsurance panel and its long-standing relationship with the reinsurers.

AM Best views MSFC’s operating performance as strong, evidenced by a five-year average combined ratio of 55.6% and a return-on-equity ratio of 10.6% (2018-2022). MSFC has consistently generated robust underwriting results, as supported by its strong underwriting discipline and in-depth expertise in core lines of business and markets. The company’s net underwriting margins have consistently benefitted from low management expenses and high reinsurance commission income relative to net earned premium. Investment results, arising mainly from interest income, continue to contribute positively to the overall earnings of the company. Prospectively, AM Best expects MSFC to continue delivering a strong operating performance, supported by favourable underwriting and investment results.

MSFC’s business profile is assessed as neutral. The company is a leading non-life insurer in Singapore, supported by its strong brand and technical expertise. MSFC’s underwriting portfolio is well-diversified by geography, with the company also underwriting a large volume of overseas business from a number of markets in Asia. MSFC maintains long-standing relationships with brokers and reinsurers, which has supported its access to quality business in targeted markets. Additionally, MSFC continues to receive a level of business referrals from MSI group’s affiliates.

AM Best views the company’s ERM as appropriate, which is supported by its developed risk management framework and strong risk management capability. MSFC continues to benefit from a level of risk management oversight, integration and support from its parent group.

Rating enhancement has been applied to MSFC’s ratings in recognition of its ownership, integration and the support received from MSI, a member of the MS&AD group. MSFC benefits from common branding with the MS&AD group and continues to receive implicit parental support in terms of corporate governance, business synergies and technological developments.

