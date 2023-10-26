Nexstar Media and ReachTV Announce Partnership Extending Distribution of NewsNation and the CW Network

IRVING, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) and ReachTV today announced that they are partnering to extend the distribution of NewsNation, the country’s fastest growing cable news network, and the sports programming of the CW Network, including ACC College Football and Basketball and LIV Golf. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The new live news programming and sports broadcasts will begin immediately, making ReachTV a leading provider of live sports, building upon its deal with the National Football League that provides every single NFL game live on ReachTV. NewsNation and The CW’s sports programming will reach more than 50 million viewers per month on ReachTV’s streaming television network, distributed across 500,000 hotel rooms and 2,500+ airport TV-screens in more than 90 major airports across the United States.

“Nexstar always looks for ways to extend the distribution of NewsNation and The CW Network to new audiences,” said Dana Zimmer, Nexstar’s President of Distribution. “This new partnership with ReachTV enables both of these national networks to deliver their exclusive live content to millions of travelers in hotels and airports across the United States, and provides our advertisers with access to new and even larger audiences.”

Commenting on the partnership, ReachTV’s Chief Executive Officer, Lynnwood Bibbens, said, “ReachTV is thrilled to expand its live news offerings with NewsNation, and its live sports programming in partnership with The CW, to provide LIV Golf, ACC College Football, and ACC Men’s and Women’s College Basketball. Delivering these exciting and diverse new live sports offerings will help us meet demand from our audience of travelers, and build on our existing NFL rights to air every single NFL game, making ReachTV a new destination for live sports appointment viewing.”

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 300,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

ABOUT REACHTV

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 50 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 500,000 hotels and 2,500+ airport screens across North America, and powers 24-hour live sports in-flight. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience with shopability, featuring a rich library of content with originals, live rights to the NFL, and licensed content from NBCU, AMC, Live Nation, Advertising Week, Fast Company and more. Learn more at https://reachtv.com/.