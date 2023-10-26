dLocal for Platforms brings cashless solution to inDrive Brazil

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay--(BUSINESS WIRE)--inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has added a new payment solution to its app in Brazil thanks to dLocal, a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprises to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets.

The latest integration between dLocal and inDrive is dLocal for Platforms, dLocal's payment infrastructure for marketplaces unveiled in April of 2023. Platforms allows for the fastest and easiest way to accept payments and disburse funds to sub-accounts within a single solution. inDrive has recently launched the all-in-one product in Brazil to employ cashless solutions for its riders and drivers.

Brazil is the first location globally that inDrive has implemented a cashless solution. By utilizing dLocal for Platforms, it’s now possible to collect and disburse funds through local and alternative payment methods, like PIX, for drivers and riders alike. Previously, drivers needed to top up their in-app wallet, rider payments would go to them, and then inDrive would take out their percentage. Now, the process is straightforward. When a rider pays, it goes straight to inDrive, and inDrive then issues the drivers' payouts – thanks to dLocal for Platforms.

"We are excited to bring a modern cashless solution to our Brazilian drivers and riders, made possible by our partnership with dLocal," said Alexander Akhmataev, inDrive’s Latin America Director. "This is a significant step for us as it marks inDrive's first implementation of a direct cashless solution globally."

inDrive and dLocal have committed to offer localized payments since 2019, starting in Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru. By the end of 2021, the partnership extended to over 20 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

"Enabling InDrive to penetrate the cashless vertical was the obvious next step in our successful partnership. We want to make sure we are accelerating their global expansion. Onboarding new users and drivers from across Brazil and offering them seamless signup experience is now an essential part of their payment strategy as well," stated Diego Halegua, Head Account Management - EMEA, from dLocal.

dLocal developed Platforms to overcome the process of receiving and distributing cross-border payments to numerous accounts and sub-accounts. It's highly beneficial to the gig-economy industry, such as online marketplaces, ride-sharing, and social media eCommerce. dLocal for Platforms enables businesses to accept payments on behalf of their users, split the payments between one or more users, deduct costs as needed, and hold funds until payout.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California. With over 150 million downloads, the inDrive app is the second most downloaded mobility application in the world. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, cargo and freight delivery, task assistance, delivery, and employment search. inDrive operates in more than 700 cities across 47 countries, where it supports local communities via its peer-to-peer payment model and its community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia and Latin America. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), international companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. For more information, visit https://dlocal.com.