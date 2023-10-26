RepRisk and Carahsoft Partner to Bring World-Leading Business Conduct Risk Data to the Public Sector

ZURICH, Switzerland & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RepRisk, a data science company that provides transparency on business conduct risks, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Public Sector Distributor making RepRisk’s industry-leading dataset on business conduct and supply chain risks available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“True to their public mandate, Government agencies and other public entities are keen to manage their business conduct risks,” said Jenny Nordby, Head of Business Development at RepRisk. “Our partnership with Carahsoft and its resellers enables Public Sector organizations to access RepRisk’s unique, world-leading dataset in order to identify, assess and monitor risks throughout their value chains, thus promoting financially sound decisions.”

RepRisk provides the world’s largest dataset on business conduct and supply chain risks, powered by a unique combination of artificial and human intelligence, delivering speed and driving scale without sacrificing data quality or granularity. RepRisk intentionally excludes company self-disclosures to produce comprehensive and actionable insights on business conduct risks. These risks can result in financial losses and reputational damage for a company and its stakeholders.

RepRisk and Carahsoft are working together to help Public Sector entities make risk-informed business decisions and drive innovation by leveraging RepRisk’s unique event and issues-driven ESG research methodology. RepRisk’s innovative approach offers users an outsider’s perspective when assessing an organization’s actual on-the-ground performance and enables effective scalability, risk assessment and governance. By making RepRisk data available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s extensive IT ecosystem and reseller partners, this partnership facilitates the integration and reporting of business conduct risks within operations and across supply chains.

“With the addition of RepRisk to our offerings, Carahsoft is now able to support our Public Sector customers with uniquely comprehensive and critical insights into their operation conduct risks,” said Alec Wyhs, Sales Director who leads the RepRisk Team at Carahsoft. “This partnership will connect RepRisk to our extensive reseller network and provide access to a one-of-a-kind data collection and analytics service that can both streamline operations and limit risks for our customers.”

RepRisk’s data-as-a-service is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or RepRisk@carahsoft.com.

Carahsoft is helping Government agencies connect technology and industry partners with best-of-breed artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-performance computing capabilities to meet mission needs. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI and Machine Learning solutions here.

About RepRisk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a data science company that provides transparency on business conduct risks like deforestation, human rights abuses, and corruption. RepRisk enables efficient decision-making for clients and supports alpha generation and value preservation for their organization, investments, and business interests. RepRisk is trusted by 80+ of the world’s leading banks, 17 of the 25 largest investment managers, corporates, and the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds for their due diligence processes. RepRisk uses human curation and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to generate the world’s most comprehensive business conduct and biodiversity risk datasets on public and private companies, real assets, and countries. Find out more on reprisk.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.