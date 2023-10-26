MetLife Partners With the New York Giants to Launch Co-Branded First Responder Hats to Benefit Local Nonprofit Organizations

Darius Slayton (left) and Graham Gano of the New York Giants exhibit the co-branded first responder hats launched by MetLife and the Giants. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced it has teamed up with the New York Giants to support local nonprofit organizations through the sale of newly launched co-branded first responder hats available starting Sunday, October 29. The hats had previously only been available to Giants coaches, personnel and players. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New York City Police Foundation’s Far Rockaway & Harlem Giants, the New York City Fire Department’s FDNY Foundation and the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association (PBA) Widow’s and Children’s Fund.

In addition to a portion of the proceeds going to the three nonprofits, MetLife is also donating $30,000 to the New York City Police Foundation’s Far Rockaway & Harlem Giants, marking the second consecutive year it has supported the organization. Led by the New York Police Department (NYPD) and New York City Department of Education, and in collaboration with the New York Giants, the New York City Police Foundation’s Far Rockaway & Harlem Giants provides at-risk youth with opportunities to be mentored, receive educational support and play flag football. MetLife’s donations to the FDNY Foundation will support fire safety education, while contributions to the Port Authority Police PBA Widow’s and Children’s Fund will enhance bereavement benefits.

The co-branded Giants hats – available in three versions representing the NYPD, FDNY and Port Authority Police Department – can be purchased online at Shop.Giants.com and at multiple retail locations in MetLife Stadium beginning October 29, when the New York Giants host the New York Jets.

“New York Giants fans, who are passionate about supporting both the team and first responders, have been coveting these special hats for years, and we are thrilled to make them available to the public for the first time,” said Michael Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer at MetLife. “We are proud to partner with the Giants to support this effort that helps raise funds for three very deserving organizations and the communities they serve.”

New York Giants players, wide receiver Darius Slayton and kicker Graham Gano, have been involved with the New York City Police Foundation since 2020 and will serve as ambassadors.

“I am delighted to continue to support such a worthy cause,” said New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton. “The funding from MetLife will have a significant impact on the work we’re already doing with the kids in Far Rockaway and Harlem.”

New York Giants kicker Graham Gano added: “I am excited to continue my participation in this program. The New York City Police Foundation’s Far Rockaway & Harlem Giants make a big difference in our community by helping students realize their full potential.”

For more information on this announcement including a video highlighting this program, go here.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.