AGCO Welcomes Plevna Implement Expansion in Western Indiana

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, welcomed Plevna Implement’s expansion into western Indiana with its recent announcement that it will purchase MacAllister Machinery’s store in Rensselaer, Indiana, and has committed to opening a fifth Indiana store at a soon-to-be-announced location for coverage across much of the northern half of the state. All Plevna locations will provide Indiana farmers with full-line sales and service of AGCO’s fast-growing and popular brands, including Fendt® and Massey Ferguson®.

“AGCO is excited about Plevna’s expansion and growth commitment into western Indiana, as it will ensure top-notch sales and service to the area’s growers and provide them with access to all of AGCO’s innovative, customer-focused brands,” said Ruchir Patel, AGCO VP, Global Distribution Management. “Plevna Implement has built solid relationships with Indiana farmers for 80 years, and they’ll bring that same dedication, commitment and service excellence to western Indiana farmers.”

“The Plevna Team is excited to grow into western Indiana, and we look forward to serving growers throughout the Rensselaer area,” said Kent Shrock, Plevna Implement’s president and CFO. “As a multi-generational, family-owned dealership, we’ve built trusted relationships with our growers through integrity, customer-focused experiences and service excellence, and those are the values we’ll bring to our new communities.”

AGCO embarked on an ambitious growth plan in North America in 2022, and recent dealership news in Illinois, Idaho, Nebraska, Manitoba, and now Indiana are part of that strategy. Today’s announcement regarding Plevna Implement’s expansion is a key component of AGCO’s plan to meet those goals and deliver access to its well-known products and services to Indiana farmers.

For more information about Plevna Implement and updates about its newest locations and opportunities to join the Plevna teams, go to www.PlevnaImplement.com.

Fendt and Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.