Bob's Red Mill Introduces First Protein Oats on the Market Made with Just One Simple Ingredient – Whole Grain Rolled Oats

Bob's Red Mill is supercharging the oats category with its new Protein Oats, made from just one simple ingredient—whole grain rolled oats—with up to 60% more protein than regular oats. Available in organic and conventional varieties, these new Protein Oats have no added protein powder. Instead, they are grown from a special conventionally bred variety that is higher in protein than standard oats.

Featuring a well-rounded oat flavor, Bob’s Red Mill Protein Oats are incredibly versatile. Enjoy a delicious, protein-packed breakfast in 15 minutes on the stovetop (slightly longer than regular oats), use them to create fantastic overnight oats, or stir them into traditional baked goods like cookies. These new offerings power up Bob’s Red Mill’s already robust lineup of oats, ranging from quick cooking to thick cut, steel cut, rolled, Scottish style and beyond.

“Bob's Red Mill Protein Oats are a game changer for breakfast enthusiasts seeking a convenient and satisfying option to add more protein to their diets,” said Blake Isaac, Director of Innovation Marketing at Bob’s Red Mill. “Our supercharged Protein Oats pack a lot of punch from just one wholesome ingredient—whole grain oats.”

Organic Protein Oats are available in a 32oz bag for an SRP of $10.29, while the conventional Protein Oats are offered in a 16oz bag for an SRP of $5.39. Both are gluten free and Non-GMO Project Verified, and each contains just one single ingredient—whole grain rolled oats. Available now at select retailers across the country, on Vitacost.com and in four packs on Amazon.com. You can learn more about the new Protein Oats here.

*Protein per 48 grams, regular rolled oats 6 grams per serving vs Protein Oats, 9–10 grams.

About Bob’s Red Mill

Bob’s Red Mill is 100% employee owned and a leader in nutritious, organic and gluten free foods. The company’s mission of “inspiring joy with wholesome foods” is backed by a diverse line featuring more than 200 products, including oats, baking flours and mixes, granola, grab-and-go snacks and more. The company was founded by Bob Moore in 1978, who in 2010 created an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that made everyone employee owners. Today, 94-year-old Bob continues to inspire the company's 700-plus employee owners with his passion for nutrition and entrepreneurship. Bob's Red Mill is located in Milwaukie, Oregon, just outside of Portland. Visit www.bobsredmill.com for more information.