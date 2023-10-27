Hyatt Regency Changshu Kuncheng Lake Debuts as First International Brand Hotel in Changshu

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Changshu Kuncheng Lake, a timeless urban haven on the east bank of Kuncheng Lake and one of the highest hotels in Changshu, with panoramic lake, city, mountain and sunset views.

Located a one-hour drive from Suzhou, Wuxi and Shanghai, with convenient access to Changshu’s intercity train network, the hotel offers the perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle. Changshu is hailed as the blessed land in the south of Yangtze River, a destination of spectacular natural beauty where green mountains stretch into the city and water flows to the sea. With a history dating back more than 3,000 years, it is also an important birthplace of Wu culture, which is characterized as being delicate, graceful and refined, having preserved many unique cultural traditions nonextant in other regions of China.

“We are excited to welcome guests to Hyatt Regency Changshu Kuncheng Lake, an ideal destination for discovering the unique historical, cultural and natural richness of Changshu,” said Frank Chen, general manager, Hyatt Regency Changshu Kuncheng Lake. “With modern guestrooms, delightful culinary experiences and flexible event spaces accompanied by thoughtful service, our hotel offers a vibrant new stay experience in Changshu and a premier gathering venue.”

Contemporary Design

Owned by fashion and textile giant Bosideng, the hotel is designed as a modern reflection of Yushan Mountain’s cultural heritage infused with Bosideng’s dynamic spirit of creativity and innovation. The result is a distinctive contemporary edge including décor inspired by feathers and the timeless charm of the traditional guqin instrument, which creates a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere. The harmony of modernity and tradition expressed in artwork, murals and motifs around the hotel transforms every space into a gallery of sophistication.

Spacious Accommodation

Hyatt Regency Changshu Kuncheng Lake offers 289 spacious guestrooms and suites ranging from 430 to 1722 square feet (40 to 160 square meters), furnished in contemporary style with plush fabrics, marble bathrooms, a work desk and floor-to-ceiling windows offering memorable lake or city views. Thoughtful amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, a Bluetooth sound system and satellite TV ensure guests stay well connected and entertained, while Regency Club access in premier rooms provides complimentary privileges such as afternoon tea and evening cocktails.

For families and guests with longer stays, the hotel offers two-bedroom suites with additional space for added convenience. Meanwhile, the Presidential Suite on the 33rd floor provides a residential-style retreat with a dining room, kitchen and study.

Culinary Experiences

Surrounded by sweeping views from the 36th to 38th floors, the hotel’s four distinct dining venues indulge guests in a variety of culinary experiences ranging from local street food to international fusion cuisine. Market Café satisfies appetites throughout the day with an array of international flavors, including abundant buffet selections. Xiang Yue showcases local cuisine and Zhejiang Chinese specialties crafted with fresh seasonal ingredients and offers eight exclusive private dining room settings for business dinners, social gatherings and celebrations. At Yinxiu 36, guests can savor the authentic teppanyaki cooked right before their eyes in an interactive journey of gastronomy. Come evening, The Lounge is the perfect place to unwind, enjoying signature canapés and cocktails in a social ambience with live music.

Recreation and Wellness

A 24-hour fitness center and an indoor swimming pool with stunning lake views make it easy for guests to relax and recharge after a day of business or sightseeing.

Guests can also enjoy Changshu’s pleasantly mild climate while immersing in lakeside activities such as cycling and kite-flying. The hotel is also well placed for guests to explore Changshu’s stunning landscapes, whether hiking up its most prominent peak at Yushan Mountain National Forest Park or taking a scenic boat ride through Shajiabang National Wetland Park.

Meetings, Weddings and Events

Offering over 25,994 square feet (2,415 square meters) of versatile spaces, Hyatt Regency Changshu Kuncheng Lake provides an exceptional setting for business and social events and once-in-a-lifetime celebrations, whether on an intimate or large scale.

Its largest venue is the Regency Ballroom, one of two pillar-free ballrooms, spanning 9,149 square feet (850 square meters) with a separate lounge area, built-in LED screen and French windows. The hotel also boasts ten meeting rooms and boardrooms equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, as well as exclusive spaces suited for private parties and VIP events. Coupled with the support of its event specialists and catering experts, Hyatt Regency Changshu Kuncheng Lake is set to become a go-to gathering place for a successful and stress-free event experience.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Regency Changshu Kuncheng Lake, from November 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024, part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

