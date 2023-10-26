Becosoft Announces Majority Partnership with Arcadea Group

TEMSE, Belgium & TORONTO & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Becosoft, a leading provider of POS and ERP solutions for retailers and wholesalers with complex inventories and supply chains, has secured a majority investment from Arcadea Group, a long-hold, growth-oriented SaaS investor. As part of the transaction, Founders and Managing Directors Kristof De Coninck and Davy De Coninck will continue in their roles and maintain a significant equity interest. The partnership will empower Becosoft to enrich its product portfolio, elevate its delivery capabilities, and provide exceptional customer service, all of which will underpin the company's remarkable expansion.

Founded by Kristof De Coninck, Becosoft's product suite provides a robust front-end POS and back-end ERP solution for retail and wholesale customers, particularly those with complex inventories and supply chains, such as fashion retailers, fashion wholesalers, and garden centers. The company has a strong presence in the Benelux region and supports pan-European operations for some of the world's largest retail store operators.

Kristof De Coninck, CEO and Managing Director of Becosoft, shared his thoughts on the partnership: “Over the years, we've been approached over and over by interested investors. As bootstrapped founders, we sought a collaborator with operating and investing expertise, a partnership model, and a long-term vision. Their partnership will indeed be pivotal in our ongoing mission to serve the retail and wholesale community with high-quality, flexible solutions."

Davy De Coninck, COO and Managing Director of Becosoft, expressed his excitement: "Partnering with the Arcadea team is a monumental step for our business. Their best practices and processes will undeniably help us scale and further our reach."

Daniel Eisen, Managing Director at Arcadea, commented: "Kristof and Davy have achieved remarkable success as bootstrapped founders. I am excited to partner with them to expand Becosoft's reach across new geographies and industry segments."

Paul Yancich, Managing Director of Arcadea Group, added: "Becosoft is a shining example of the kind of businesses we aim to collaborate with. As a rapidly growing, founder-led company, it perfectly aligns with our partnership ethos and our value-add to scaling SaaS companies. We're grateful that Kristof and Davy chose us to be a part of their next chapter."

About Becosoft

Becosoft is a leading provider for POS and ERP solutions for retailers and wholesalers with complex inventories and supply chains. We deliver 360° solutions for these industries including software, hardware, professional services and support. Becosoft is currently delivering its solutions across Europe.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, strongly growing, typically founder-led vertical software companies over durations of time that no traditional private equity or growth equity firm can match. With headquarters in Toronto, offices in Florida, and portfolio companies in North America, Europe, and Australasia, Arcadea maintains a global investment purview. Arcadea leverages tailor-made, flexible strategies that prioritize value creation for all stakeholders, leveraging a leading, in-house Value Creation and Operational Support Team to improve capital efficiency and accelerate growth.