ChromaDex and Zesty Paws® Crack the Code on Cellular Health for Dogs With ‘Healthy Aging’ Line

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) and healthy aging research, and Zesty Paws®, the #1 Selling Pet Supplement Brand in the USA*, are entering the longevity category, a highly desirable consumer segment, with the debut of Healthy Aging NAD+ Precursor, featuring ChromaDex’s industry leading cellular health ingredient, Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside or NR). This supplement can help promote metabolic health and cellular energy and repair for dogs.

NAD+ is an essential coenzyme that plays a vital role in cellular processes including mitochondrial function, cellular energy production, and DNA repair. Backed by the highest scientific rigor and quality standards, the key ingredient in this supplement is Niagen, which is formulated to help support the regeneration of NAD+ levels in dogs.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to provide the transformative power of our precious Niagen (NR) ingredient to every animal cell on this planet, including to our beloved canine companions,” said ChromaDex CEO, Rob Fried. “As the global authority on NAD+ and healthy aging research, and the creators of the most superior and efficient NAD+ booster, we are proud to partner with Zesty Paws to enhance the healthy aging journey for our pooches.”

Bob Kalil, vice president of product development for Zesty Paws (part of H&H Group), said, “By combining the ideals of science and nature and upholding the brand’s commitment of quality and trusted ingredients included in every formula, we were able to create a groundbreaking product that benefits the healthy aging of dogs inside and out. While this category is in its early stages, our product innovation is a very exciting example of what’s to come for supporting longevity for pets.”

The Healthy Aging NAD+ Precursor pack from Zesty Paws, that launched exclusively with Chewy this month, includes one bottle of 60 capsules of Niagen (NR) and one jar of the brand’s bacon-flavored Pill Wrap Probiotic Paste.

“Our Healthy Aging line was designed to bring a bit of your dog’s puppyhood back. By replenishing their NAD+ levels, this breakthrough innovation can help promote cell regeneration and support healthy aging, allowing our beloved pets to maintain their vitality and zest for life,” said Yvethe Tyszka, vice president of marketing for Zesty Paws (part of H&H Group).

The Healthy Aging line will expand in early 2024 with additional distribution and the launch of a powdered format.

For additional information on Niagen, visit Chromadex.com and for more information about Zesty Paws, please visit ZestyPaws.com.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

About H&H Group, North America

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company with three growing business segments in North America – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness through premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science to pets and people. The consumer brands include Zesty Paws, the #1 Selling Pet Supplement Brand in the USA*, Solid Gold Pet, America’s first holistic pet nutrition company, as well as children’s nutrition brand, Biostime, and vitamin, supplement, and skincare brand, Swisse.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Pet Supplements category as per Passport Ecommerce. All channels included, excluding vets, volume sales in units, more info at https://zestypaws.com/pages/claim.

