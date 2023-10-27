Suffolk Partners With ULI Southwest Florida to Provide First Look at Great Wolf Lodge Under Construction in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Urban Land Institute (ULI) of Southwest Florida Young Leaders Group recently partnered with Suffolk, one of the nation’s largest and most innovative construction enterprises, to host an exclusive member event providing a unique opportunity to witness the construction progress of the highly-anticipated Great Wolf Lodge, led by Suffolk.

Great Wolf Lodge, renowned for its family-friendly indoor water park resorts, is set to make a grand entrance into Southwest Florida with its newest addition. The ULI Southwest Florida District Council, dedicated to promoting sustainable land use and development, brought together its esteemed members to gain insight into this transformative project’s development.

ULI members gathered with Suffolk leaders at the Great Wolf Lodge construction site, touring the incredible facilities that will make this a world-class family resort destination for the region. The event showcased Suffolk’s successful management of this complex and sophisticated project, as well as the impressive amenities and sustainable design elements embedded within the project.

“ULI is committed to promoting responsible and sustainable development practices. Our event showcasing the Great Wolf Lodge under construction by Suffolk aligns perfectly with our mission, as it demonstrates how forward-thinking development can enrich our community. It will be a great addition to Naples, and I look forward to seeing the completed project!” said Mike Harris, Chair of the ULI Young Leaders Group.

The event provided an opportunity for ULI members to network with industry peers, exchange ideas, and discuss the significance of projects such as Great Wolf Lodge in shaping the future of Southwest Florida’s tourism and hospitality sector. ULI Young Leader members learned from Suffolk project team members about the multitude of roles involved in completing a project of this size and scale. This event, in parallel with continued partnership activations between Suffolk and ULI of Southwest Florida, provides young professionals with critical touchpoints to visualize future career opportunities, learn about a multitude of fields and connect with industry mentors. This supports Suffolk’s mission to propel the interest of young professionals to enter careers in construction and it solidifies the future success of the construction industry by strengthening and diversifying the construction labor pipeline.

“Suffolk is proud to partner with ULI Southwest Florida and host members of the Young Leaders Group at our impressive Great Wolf Lodge project,” said Ben Wilson, Suffolk’s Gulf Coast Chief Operating Officer. “It is crucial to our industry for young people to envision themselves in construction careers, and our continued partnership with ULI Southwest Florida is just one way our teams at Suffolk commit themselves to educating the next generation of our construction workforce about the pathways available to them.”

Both ULI and Suffolk strive to bring together creative and innovative minds to redefine what is possible in the built environment, and the partnership between these organizations will continue to provide countless mentorship and learning and development opportunities.

About ULI Southwest Florida

The Urban Land Institute of Southwest Florida District Council is dedicated to fostering responsible land use and real estate development within the region. As part of a global network, ULI provides valuable insights and connections to professionals in the land use and real estate industry, striving to create thriving, sustainable communities.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that invests, innovates, and builds. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies) and innovation research/development.

Suffolk is a national company with $5.0 billion in annual revenue, 2,600 employees and main offices in Boston (headquarters), New York, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Suffolk serves clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, science and technology, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #23 on the Engineering News Record list of “Top 400 Contractors.” For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.