InvoiceCloud Announces New Integrated Solution with Oracle Energy and Water

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, has announced a new integrated solution with Oracle Energy and Water to enhance the utility payment experience for joint customers. Oracle and InvoiceCloud now provide Oracle-supported, pre-built, real-time integration with Oracle Utilities Customer Information Systems (CIS), including Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing (Oracle Utilities CC&B), Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter (Oracle Utilities C2M), and Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service (Oracle Utilities CCS).

“Providing our customers with the software necessary to help them innovate and improve the overall user experience is a top priority at Oracle,” said Matt Gleeson, Vice President at Oracle Energy and Water. “Our new integration with InvoiceCloud will continue to simplify the billing process and alleviate the obstacles that hinder digital adoption.”

Oracle and InvoiceCloud utility customers can now offer their payers a more seamless billing and payment experience with the benefits of a thoroughly validated, real-time data exchange and coordinated client support. In addition to providing customers with the power to choose how, when, and where they pay their bills, InvoiceCloud and Oracle help water and utility enterprises:

Reduce staff workloads to focus on other areas of their organization

Accelerate bill payments with intelligent customer support tools focused on behavioral change and cost reduction

Deploy automatic system upgrades to avoid burdening IT staff through a SaaS deployment model

Access validated integrations with all Oracle Utilities CIS solutions

Reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) through dynamic, actionable communications and an intuitive user experience

“This streamlined integration with Oracle is designed to drive digital adoption and increase customer satisfaction, while making the end-to-end user experience easier for our joint utility customers,” said Kevin O’Brien, President of Enterprise Solutions at EngageSmart. “As an Oracle Industry Lab technology collaborator, we’re looking forward to expanding our work with Oracle and continuing to improve the digital payment experience for utility organizations of all sizes.”

Research from McKinsey & Company shows that 89% of Americans are now using digital payments, and with that adoption comes increased expectations for intuitive payment experiences. With modern consumer preferences top of mind, InvoiceCloud provides an easy-to-use billing and payment experience across a wide range of popular channels, including mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, Pay by Text, Pay by Phone, paperless billing, AutoPay, and more.

By working with Oracle, InvoiceCloud can further its mission to drive customer self-service and improve operational efficiencies for more utility providers. Existing mutual customers, like the City of Escondido, have already experienced these enhancements as a result of the integrated solution. Since implementing InvoiceCloud and integrating the digital payments solution with its Oracle Utilities CC&B system in May 2018, the City of Escondido saw a 242% increase in digital payment adoption.

InvoiceCloud is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). To learn more about InvoiceCloud’s work with Oracle Energy and Water, visit: https://discover.invoicecloud.com/InvoiceCloud_and_Oracle_LP.html.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

About InvoiceCloud:

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is a leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of June 30, 2023, EngageSmart serves 109,700 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated financial performance and financial position, including our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year 2023 and thereafter, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: our inability to sustain our rapid growth; failure to manage our infrastructure to support our future growth; our risk management efforts not being effective to prevent fraudulent activities; inability to attract new customers or convert trial customers into paying customers; inability to introduce new features or services successfully or to enhance our solutions; declines in customer renewals or failure to convince customers to broaden their use of solutions; inability to achieve or sustain profitability; failure to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and regulations and changing business needs, requirements or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; intense competition; lack of success in establishing, growing or maintaining strategic partnerships; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; future acquisitions and investments diverting management’s attention and difficulties associated with integrating such acquired businesses; general economic conditions (including inflation and rising interest rates), both domestically and internationally, as well as economic conditions affecting industries in which our customers operate; the war in Ukraine; concentration of revenue in our InvoiceCloud and SimplePractice solutions; COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our employees, customers, partners, clients and other key stakeholders; legal and regulatory risks; and technology and intellectual property-related risks, among others.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect the Company’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

Non-Affiliate Disclaimer

Apple Pay and Google Pay are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. and Google LLC, respectively. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Their use does not imply affiliation or endorsement by the trademark holders. The use of any trade name or trademark herein is for identification and reference purposes only.

Disclosure

We disclose information to the public concerning EngageSmart, EngageSmart’s products and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.

*For information concerning EngageSmart and its products and services, please visit: www.engagesmart.com

*For information provided to the investment community, including news releases, events and presentations, and SEC filings, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/overview/default.aspx

*For information provided to the media, including news releases, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/news/default.aspx

*For additional information, please follow EngageSmart’s social media accounts: www.twitter.com/engagesmartinc, www.facebook.com/EngageSmartInc, and www.linkedin.com/company/engagesmart