Avivo Biomedical Inc. enters into know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic for advancement of blood type conversion technology for organ transplants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avivo Biomedical Inc. (“Avivo”), a British Columbia-based preclinical-stage company, proudly announces a collaboration with Mayo Clinic through a know-how license agreement centering on Avivo's technology for Enzyme-Converted type O (“ECO”) organs that is intended to improve the utilization of donor organs for transplantation.

Avivo's proprietary enzyme system converts the blood type of human cells to Type-O, the universal donor type. This technology applies to donor organs for transplantation, as well as donor blood for transfusion. Avivo's technology addresses two long standing challenges in the transplant space: to increase the number of transplants and to create greater equity in the allocation of donor organs.

Under the agreement, select Mayo Clinic research staff will actively participate in the preclinical and clinical development of Avivo's technology, focusing initially on living donor kidney transplantation.

John Coleman, President & Chief Executive Officer at Avivo, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "A reflection of Avivo and Mayo Clinic’s commitment to advancing patient care, we are excited about this effort to ultimately optimize donor organ utilization."

Avivo looks forward to a productive collaboration with Mayo Clinic that will help advance its vision of a world without blood type constraints.

About Avivo

Avivo, a British Columbia-based preclinical-stage company, has identified enzymes that convert the cell surface antigens that determine a person’s blood group to group O, the universal donor type. This innovative platform enables a world where a person’s blood type is no longer the first constraint when they need life-saving organ transplants or blood transfusions. www.avivobio.com.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.