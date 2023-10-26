Offerpad Selects Anywhere℠ to Serve Sellers Beyond Current Market Reach

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-driven platform for residential real estate operating in 14 states and over 1,000 cities, has unveiled a nationwide collaboration with Anywhere Real Estate, Inc., a global leader in residential real estate services. This program extends Offerpad's reach, allowing seller requests from areas outside of Offerpad's coverage to be served by certified agents affiliated with the Anywhere Leads Network.

“As the recognition of Offerpad's brand and effortless method of buying and selling homes expands throughout the nation, we sought a means to extend to areas beyond our primary markets,” said Brigham Weight, National Director, Business Development, Offerpad. “Through this initiative, we have the capacity to empower sellers, buyers, and agents, thus creating significant transformations within the real estate sector, to the advantage of all."

Anywhere, is the largest franchisor of real estate brands in the world -- spanning renowned brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, Century 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA Real Estate® and Sotheby's International Realty®. The company’s Leads Network is a nationwide high-performance network of 500 brokers and more than 100,000 agents that sell homes faster than the national average, helping customers achieve their dreams of homeownership. Through the program, eligible members of the Leads Network will be connected with Offerpad customers who are outside of Offerpad’s current markets.

"With our network of certified and experienced agents nationwide, Anywhere is excited for the opportunity to help even more engaged sellers in collaboration with Offerpad. This is part of our ongoing effort to bring new lead opportunities to our Network, creating an elevated experience for agents and consumers alike," said Kristin Aerts, Vice President, Head of Anywhere Leads, which provides high-quality referrals through select real estate programs to brokers and agents.

Since 2020, Offerpad has received nearly 130,000 cash offer requests from agents across the country. Offerpad’s Agent Partnership Program provides real estate agents with an industry-high 3% referral fee* on the successful close of eligible home sales as part of its continued commitment to providing simple real estate solutions for all, is available to Anywhere agents nationwide.

The program officially launched in all markets on October 24, 2023.

* Referral Fee Qualifications: (1) The property cannot be listed on the MLS within 30 days from the time of submission, while under contract, or after COE; (2) The agent or current homeowner has not submitted a request to Offerpad on the property within the last 30 days; (3) The agent must present current interior and exterior pictures at the time of offer submittal (previous listing photos do not qualify); and (4) The agent must be identified in the offer request, continue to represent the seller, be available throughout the process, and the sale must successfully close. Agents with current sellers listed on the MLS may still request an offer, however they will not be eligible for a referral fee.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help you find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit www.offerpad.com for more information.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what’s next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services, Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, title and settlement businesses, and mortgage and title insurance underwriter joint ventures, supporting approximately 1.2 million home transactions in 2022. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 141,400 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today’s consumers. Recognized for twelve consecutive years as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work five years in a row, named one of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 by Fortune, and honored on the Forbes list of World’s Best Employers 2022.