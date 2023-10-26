Corpay to Become Global Foreign Exchange Partner of Cirque du Soleil

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay1, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Cirque du Soleil to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner. Through this global sponsorship, Cirque du Soleil will gain access to Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate its foreign exchange exposure.

"As a Canadian founded company with a presence in Quebec for over 20 years, Corpay is thrilled to become the Official FX Partner of Cirque du Soleil. This is a significant milestone for Corpay’s global partnership program evolution, as it marks our entrée into the world of arts and live entertainment" said Brad Loder, Vice President, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions." With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand, as well as our corporate payments and currency risk management business in Canada and across the globe, we are elated to partner with Cirque du Soleil, a Canadian icon and world-renowned leader in live entertainment.”

"This new sponsorship is an ideal fit for a global organization such as ours, whose touring shows perform in over 30 countries each year and therefore need to manage our foreign exchange risk exposure across multiple currencies. We look forward to more broadly telling the story of how Corpay’s solutions provide added value for our organization’s foreign exchange risk management” said Lauren Hart, Head of Partnership Strategy, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.