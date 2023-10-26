Nimo Planet Unveils World's First Spatial Computer for Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimo Planet Inc., the spatial computer for productivity, today unveiled its Nimo Operating System (Nimo OS) and Nimo Core compact computer, that along with its Nimo Glass, completes the company’s hyper-portable spatial computing system. The three components combine to bring a personalized, multi-screen expansive workspace experience to today’s hybrid workforce.

Nimo Planet now offers proprietary hardware and software that deliver a power-user experience for productivity applications through a pocket-size compute device and a virtual, private display. Nimo Planet founder and chief executive officer Rohildev Nattukallingal conceptualized the system after finding usability and portability of existing smart devices limiting.

“Nimo Planet’s technology is equipping the modern workforce with the same luxuries of a multi-monitor setup in a desk-free form factor,” said Nattukallingal. “The common complaint from professionals that work across multiple locations, often daily, is having to routinely compromise their workspace and productivity when juggling devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops. The current solutions for mobile computing limit our ability to stay efficient, organized and comfortable while on the go. Nimo is deploying spatial computing in a unique and streamlined way to change this model, providing an enterprise-class workspace that fits in your pocket.”

Portable Design for Power Users

Nimo Core’s compact form factor is 63mm in width, 43mm in length, and 23mm in thickness. The custom rendering system enables resource efficiency, reducing CPU and memory usage. It positions 2D applications in varying depths to render up to six high-fidelity 3D screens within the physical world. That means the entire OS is stereo. This systematically optimizes performance and battery life, and minimizes heat generation, ensuring the device remains comfortable during multitasking. Nimo is using a Qualcomm XR2 processor to power the Core system.

Nimo Core incorporates a user-centric design with a trackpad and Air Mouse, a handheld pointing device, that facilitate access to common desktop productivity applications available on Nimo OS. The system enables intuitive navigation of popular workplace applications and customized screen adjustments, and supports input devices like a Bluetooth mouse, keyboard and trackpad.

"As workers and businesses continue to operate in diverse settings, Nimo Planet is ensuring full suite workstations are available with ease and utility no matter where work takes place,” Jerome Oglesby, technology advisory partner at AHEAD and former Deloitte global chief technology officer, “Nimo Core, Nimo OS and Nimo Glass together enable work in versatile environments that transcends physical space limitations — an ideal solution for taking a large office setup with you or expanding a small desk space. The system allows highly productive employees to pack light and turn anywhere into the ideal interactive workspace.”

A small set of power users have been beta testing Nimo Planet’s system to provide feedback on design and use case preferences. The company surveyed early beta users to understand the key benefits and features of the technology. In terms of productivity benefits, 79% said that Nimo Planet gives them the freedom to work anywhere, and 76% said the ability to have more than one monitor (virtually) also drives productivity. 50% said they liked the privacy of Nimo Planet’s glasses, allowing them to work on confidential work without others viewing their screens. Additionally, 64% liked the ability to manage multiple applications through the Nimo OS and interface, while 46% liked how the system provides a more efficient physical workspace.

Built on the foundation of Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Linux, Nimo OS leverages the stability and versatility of the Android ecosystem. Nimo OS also supports Mac and Windows applications through USB-C or Remote Desktop. Nimo Planet has been granted a U.S. utility patent for Nimo OS Spatial Workspace and Multi-Window Architecture.

Industry Support and Advisors

Nimo’s technology development has been fueled by the backing of early investors including Ravi and Raguram Linganuri from April Ventures, and Jitendra Chouksey of Fittr and Jayanti Kanani of Polygon. The onboarding of Ritesh Malik, founder and chief executive officer of Innov8, as a board member has further boosted its strategic growth. Nimo’s beta testing developer and enterprise program draw hundreds of participants, integrating Nimo’s OS and glass solution into the workplace.

Additional strategic direction provided by Nimo Planet executives including chief operations officer (COO), Mohamed Famees Thattarakkal, financial lead, Jithesh Thayyil, and chief creative officer (CCO), Suneesh Thuluthiyil.

Nimo Planet’s spatial computing system is currently in beta and not yet available for purchase. Interested consumers can reserve a spot to purchase the system once it is available. For more information, please visit: https://www.nimoplanet.com/

About Nimo Planet

Nimo Planet develops hardware and software that together create a spatial computer for productivity, enabling people to work across multiple screens in a virtual workspace, anywhere. Designed as a complete system, Nimo Planet delivers a hyper-portable, private multi-screen display and compute device powered by a proprietary operating system (OS). Nimo’s pocket-size computer, intuitive OS and dynamic display glasses bring a personalized spatial computing experience to today’s hybrid workforce. Nimo Planet’s advanced design and customized user experience transports the multi-monitor traditional office setup to any size workspace, in any location.