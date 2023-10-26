Cox Selects Level as Next-Generation IoT Partner and Begins Deployments to Cox Customers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Cox Communities announced its partnership with Level Home Inc., a provider of next-generation smart IoT solutions for multifamily customers. Cox Communities is a division of Cox Communications focused on delivering technology solutions for multifamily and single-family communities.

ONE BIG THING: Cox’s investment and partnership with Level has already begun delivering enhanced solutions to multifamily property owners, offering them the ability to manage properties with leading technology and providing comfort and control to residents through integrated connectivity.

WHY IT MATTERS: Supply of newly constructed apartment units is exploding, and most new builds now feature smart technology. This puts pressure on existing communities to stay competitive, appealing to prospective residents, and managing soaring operating costs, such as insurance, staffing and maintenance. Connecting Level’s technology with Cox’s fiber-powered network and 25 years of experience in the multifamily space ensures industry-leading connectivity and speed and gives property owners and renters a fully integrated service experience they won’t find elsewhere.

“Cox Communities has long been a trusted advisor for digital management of multifamily properties. We chose to partner with Level because they are the strongest company for delivering IoT solutions like access, control, energy management and operational efficiency,” said Vickie Rodgers, vice president of Cox Communities. “As the need for smart automation grows, digital enablement is a necessary solution for owners to manage their properties from anywhere. Cox Communities and Level are already accomplishing these solutions through our partnership.”

ZOOMING IN: Cox’s superior network and Level’s innovative IoT platform combine to bring unprecedented quality of experience and reliability to users, offering new levels of operational simplicity for multifamily property owners and greater control of their properties for both staff and residents. Benefits include:

Revolutionary smart building connectivity: The first and only building-wide mesh network powered by Thread and the most advanced point-to-point network brings unmatched reliability, affordability and flexibility for multifamily buildings.

The first and only building-wide mesh network powered by Thread and the most advanced point-to-point network brings unmatched reliability, affordability and flexibility for multifamily buildings. Simple, intuitive design: Intuitive and modern applications designed to deliver simple user experiences to residents and staff for curb-to-couch access control, building automation and notifications, and daily control of climate, lighting and more.

Intuitive and modern applications designed to deliver simple user experiences to residents and staff for curb-to-couch access control, building automation and notifications, and daily control of climate, lighting and more. End-to-end integrations: Deep integration with leading property management software, building access control and best-in-class devices deliver efficiency and convenience through a single experience designed by Level.

Deep integration with leading property management software, building access control and best-in-class devices deliver efficiency and convenience through a single experience designed by Level. Trusted field services: The industry’s most experienced field services provide detailed solution design and seamless installation that doesn’t disrupt the flow of a multifamily property.

“Collaborating with Cox helps us further our technology leadership position, but also provides the benefit of delivering connectivity from the most trusted broadband provider,” said John Martin, CEO of Level. “The strength of this partnership is the confidence we can provide customers with a quality end-to-end experience.”

GO DEEPER: To learn more about Cox Communities’ offerings and solutions for multifamily and single-family communities, visit https://www.cox.com/communities. To learn more about Level smart technology, visit https://multifamily.level.co.

About Level

Level is the company elevating smart home experiences with its next-generation products and platforms for single and multifamily residences. Level delivers groundbreaking innovation through unparalleled design to set a new standard in modern living. Level’s focus on thoughtful design, quality and innovation offer access, automation and smart home experiences that are fundamentally better for home and building owners. Level’s suite of smart home products including Level Lock+ offer beautifully designed and transformative entry solutions for homeowners. Level M, Level’s flagship offering for managed properties, delivers a world-class user experience, platform, and field services for smart apartment automation that offers unparalleled reliability, efficiency and convenience. Globally recognized for its best-in-class quality and innovation, Level is a recipient of Good Housekeeping’s Home Renovation Awards, House Beautiful’s Live Better Awards, the Red Dot and iF Award for Product Design. Level was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.