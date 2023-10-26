Reusable Transport Packaging Fuels Business Growth with AI-Powered Sales and Marketing Automation from SugarCRM

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM today announced Reusable Transport Packaging, provider of the nation’s largest inventory of American-made reusable plastic transport containers and pallets, is leveraging Sugar Sell Premier and Sugar Market for AI-powered sales and marketing automation.

Reusable Transport Packaging is a family-owned business with a global reach, carrying thousands of readily available products. Its clients range from modest family farms to major automotive manufacturers, retail stores and food processors. The company boasts a reputation for transit packaging that is not only more durable and cost-effective but also returnable, which allows companies to maximize investment while being good stewards of the environment.

A customer since 2015, RTP recently enhanced its Sugar implementation with Sugar Sell Premier to standardize complex sales processes, automate repetitive tasks, and provide powerful insights. With Sugar Sell Premier, RTP will benefit from advanced reporting, predictable forecasting, sales data analytics, holistic insights, and omni-channel internal communications for cross-departmental alignment and centralized data access. Sugar Hint automatically gathers data from a broad range of social, news, and business sources to provide valuable customer intelligence directly within Sugar.

RTP is expanding its Sugar footprint with Sugar Market marketing automation software to take advantage of highly intuitive campaign builders, advanced automation, and superior reporting. This will empower the company with streamlined campaign creation and rich engagement insights to improve sales conversion and revenues.

“We rely on Sugar to help effectively sell and market our products which have a wide range of product complexity and variety,” said Justin Bean, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Reusable Transport Packaging. “Sugar helps us maintain and nurture the thousands of relationships we have with businesses throughout the globe and uphold our commitment to delivering quick quotes and thorough customer service.

"We're benefitting from improved sales effectiveness and optimized marketing efforts within a single platform, and we're able to create targeted sales strategies and personalized marketing campaigns to meet and exceed customer expectations," he said.

“Sugar helps us turn data into actionable insights,” said Doug Hughes, General Manager at Reusable Transport Packaging. “We have an inbound sales process that originates via a prospect contacting us through a Request for Quotation form – many times with minimal business information. Sugar Hint enhances the search and discovery process to understand a prospect’s company and industry better to make the best product and service recommendations.”

“Sugar gives RTP a unified solution to supercharge sales and marketing efforts, while leveraging predictive AI and workflow automation for business process improvement – letting the platform do the work so they can focus on building profitable relationships with prospects and customers,” said Jason Rushforth, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas, SugarCRM.

