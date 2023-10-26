Medidata Announces Expansion of Multi-Year Partnership with Catalyst Clinical Research for Oncology Trials

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced a multi-year partnership expansion with Catalyst Clinical Research to support their global oncology brand, Catalyst Oncology. This renewal builds upon Catalyst’s existing success with the Medidata Platform and incorporates wider offerings, including Medidata Grants Manager and Medidata AI Intelligent Trials, as Catalyst has grown into a robust and global full-service clinical research organization.

This continued commitment for Medidata Rave EDC, Medidata Rave CTMS, and Medidata Rave eTMF enables Catalyst to run complex clinical trials while simplifying its operations and management. By using these integrated capabilities, and incorporating the expansive elements of Grants Manager and Intelligent Trials, Catalyst can streamline workflows, automate document management, and improve visibility to critical trial metrics.

“Medidata remains our preferred partner because of their scalability and skill in managing complex trials,” said Nik Morton, president and chief operating officer, Catalyst. "Their advanced technology will further support our growth and expansion."

Catalyst has supported over 150 oncology studies and is currently managing more than 80 next-generation cancer clinical trials today across Phases I-III. With 90% of all oncology approvals last year in the U.S. developed using Medidata software, Catalyst’s use of the Medidata Platform will be critical to their continued expansion. In addition, Catalyst is excited to leverage Medidata AI, which accesses a dataset spanning more than 20 years to engage a more diverse patient population and accelerate enrollment.

“Medidata is thrilled to serve as Catalyst’s partner since their first trial in 2019 and be part of their continued success,” said Joan Shaiman, senior vice president, Partners, Medidata. “Their decision to recommit to the core elements of our Platform and adopt broader solutions demonstrates that we have the expertise and capabilities needed to support faster decision-making and accelerate trials to advance cancer research.”

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. With over 20 years of groundbreaking technological innovation across more than 30,000 trials and 9 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across 2,100+ customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization. Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

About Catalyst Clinical Research

Catalyst is a clinical research organization (CRO) that provides highly customizable solutions to the global biopharmaceutical industry through two established, branded solutions: Catalyst Oncology and Catalyst Flex. The company provides full-service oncology CRO offerings through Catalyst Oncology and multi-therapeutic Client- or Catalyst-managed functional services through Catalyst Flex. With over 1000 staff and offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions, Catalyst’s flexible service model is built from more than a decade of listening to customers, devising customer-centric solutions, and helping customers drive breakthrough clinical studies by leveraging expert teams and innovative technologies. Visit Catalyst online at CatalystCR.com. Follow us LinkedIn: @CatalystCR.

Catalyst is a portfolio company of QHP Capital, a leading healthcare and life sciences investment firm.