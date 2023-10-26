Zenlayer and Mobily Forge Partnership to Supercharge Cloud Computing and Connectivity in Saudi Arabia

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking announcement at Capacity Europe, Zenlayer, the world's first hyperconnected cloud, and Mobily, Saudi Arabia’s second largest internet service provider (ISP), revealed their new strategic partnership. The alliance aims to deliver high performance edge compute and connectivity services to businesses deploying infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and potentially beyond.

Zenlayer, renowned for its extensive network of edge infrastructures and expertise in fast-growing emerging markets, will bring its cutting-edge technology and services to Mobily's data centers in Saudi Arabia. In turn, Mobily will provide a broad portfolio of data center and network services to Zenlayer's clients. This synergy will not only expand Zenlayer's global network coverage, but also enhance Mobily’s service offerings, reinforcing its position as a leading ISP in Saudi Arabia.

“This is our first strategic partnership in the Middle East and its significance cannot be overstated,” said Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO of Zenlayer. “Mobily is a dominant player in Saudi, which has been instrumental in shaping the digital landscape of the country. Their commitment to growth and connectivity is steadfast and I am confident that together, we will make a significant impact on the digital transformation of the region.”

The partnership holds immense promise for a wide range of industries, with gaming companies being a prime example. Saudi Arabia ranks as the 19th largest gaming market in the world, experiencing a remarkable 41.1% year-on-year growth. With over 21 million gamers in the country, the Kingdom's investment of $180 billion annually to establish itself as a global gaming hub further solidifies its significance in the gaming industry. Zenlayer and Mobily’s joint solutions will provide gaming companies with ultra-low latency and enhanced user experiences. Other industries such as energy, healthcare and retail also stand to gain advantages from this collaboration.

Looking ahead to 2024, geopolitical drivers will act as catalysts for talent, investments, businesses and resources to expand into new regions. This shift will increase the demand for applications and services to be deployed at the edge of cloud to reach users in these burgeoning markets and with data sovereignty becoming a pivotal consideration for many countries, global businesses will need to work with "glocal" vendors like Zenlayer to host services wherever their customers are located. This partnership promises exceptional opportunities for businesses seeking to thrive in Saudi and the broader middle east area.

About Zenlayer:

Zenlayer is the world's first hyperconnected cloud services provider, delivering on-demand connectivity through a vast network of edge infrastructures. With a particular focus on fast-growing emerging markets like Southeast Asia, India, China, South America, and Africa, Zenlayer empowers businesses to enhance their digital experiences with ultra-low latency. Through edge compute and network services, Zenlayer helps clients deploy infrastructure closer to their end-users, improving performance and service delivery.