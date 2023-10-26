Southeastern Grocers celebrates 104th birthday of associate and grant namesake, Romay Davis

In the spirit of spreading love and warm wishes, the grocer is inviting those near and far to share in Ms. Romay’s milestone celebration by sending her a handmade or signed birthday card. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONTGOMERY, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is celebrating its beloved Winn-Dixie associate and American Congressional Gold Medal recipient, Romay Davis, ahead of her 104th birthday. Today, the neighborhood grocer hosted a special in-store birthday celebration at Ms. Romay’s home Winn-Dixie store in Montgomery alongside her friends, family and local community.

In the spirit of spreading love and warm wishes, SEG is inviting those near and far to share in Ms. Romay’s milestone celebration by sending her a handmade or signed birthday card. Cards can be mailed to Southeastern Grocers at the following address:

Romay Davis c/o Southeastern Grocers

8928 Prominence Parkway, Building 200

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are deeply rooted in the communities we serve, and part of our story includes incredible associates like Ms. Romay. As we celebrate her 104th birthday, we hope to express our deepest gratitude for being a part of her extraordinary story. During her military service, Ms. Romay sorted mail to bolster crucial morale for troops. This year, we are proud to return the favor by sorting her birthday mail from those near and far.”

Ms. Romay’s birthday festivities included a grand entrance featuring a performance from Parker Crossing High School’s band, remarks from SEG leadership, meet-and-greet with Alabama nonprofit community partners, a cake cutting ceremony and more.

Born on Oct. 29, 1919 in Virginia, Ms. Romay enlisted in the Army in 1943 as a Private First-Class member of the US Army 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, nicknamed "Six Triple Eight.” During a time when women and people of color faced discrimination, her battalion was a predominantly Black, all-female unit deployed overseas and cleared backlog in a mere three months by sorting an average of 195,000 pieces of mail per day. After her discharge from military service, Ms. Romay enjoyed many accomplishments including becoming a NYU multi-degree scholar, working in real estate and fashion, earning her taekwondo black belt, and more before rejoining the workforce as a Winn-Dixie associate in 2001.

A true pioneer of her time, Ms. Romay is also the namesake of SEG’s Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. The grocer, together with its charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, recently accepted applications from nonprofits throughout the Southeast for its fourth annual grant program, which supports organizations that work to address racial disparities in education, health care and food insecurity. Recipient nonprofit organizations for 2023 will be announced following Ms. Romay’s 104th birthday on Oct. 29.

Additionally, Ms. Romay was recently awarded the first Lifetime Achievement Award at the 10th annual Women Who Shape the State event in March. In 2022, she was honored by The National WWII Museum in New Orleans at its American Spirit Awards with a Silver Service Medallion, a recognition reserved for those who have served our country with distinction.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.