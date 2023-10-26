CSI, Dragonfly Financial Technologies Announce Partnership to Expand Business Banking, Cash Management Capabilities

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSI, a nationwide provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced today it has finalized a partnership with Dragonfly Financial Technologies (Dragonfly), a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, to leverage Dragonfly’s Universal Online Banker platform.

The strategic partnership will enable more than 20 types of automated clearing house (ACH) transactions, positive pay and reverse positive pay services, sweep accounts, and expanded domestic and international wire functionality. Financial institutions have the flexibility to either adopt CSI’s entire cash management solutions suite or select individual modules and functionality, allowing them to customize their offerings based on specific use cases and customer needs.

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Dragonfly, as it allows us to deliver enterprise-level business banking solutions to our customers,” said David Culbertson, CEO and president of CSI. “The versatility of this partnership allows us to deliver a more comprehensive solution that meets each customer’s needs. Institutions requiring greater controller access as well as institutions that need a niche type of cash management solution, will each have the ability to compete and acquire more business accounts.”

The combination of CSI’s open banking integration capabilities and Dragonfly’s industry-leading expertise in digital-first business banking allows CSI to service a greater portion of the cash management market.

“We are excited to partner with CSI and provide our Universal Online Banker platform to CSI customers,” said Johan Roets, CEO of Dragonfly Financial Technologies. “Universal Online Banker will improve the commercial banking customer experience, increase customer satisfaction and help CSI’s customers grow their deposits and revenue.”

Dragonfly is a market leader in cloud-based composable digital business banking, servicing more than 40 banks and financial services customers worldwide including four of the top 10 U.S. banks. Its Universal Online Banker platform, including Dragonfly Digital, Dragonfly as a Service and FinTech Integration Center, helps banks initiate payments, collect money owed and manage financial positions and operations for their business customers.

Dragonfly’s Universal Online Banker was named a leading contender by Aite-Novarica Group in 2023 and won a pair of Silver Stevie® Awards for “Achievement in Management - Financial Services” and “Startup of the Year - Business Services Industries” at the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

For more information on CSI, visit csiweb.com. For more information on Dragonfly Financial Technologies, visit www.dragonflyft.com.

About CSI

As a forward-thinking technology partner, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers fintech, regtech and cybersecurity solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. In addition to its reputation for providing expert service, CSI focuses on propelling crucial technology advancements, accelerating speed-to-market and deploying solutions for fraud and anti-money laundering, account origination, small-to-medium businesses and treasury management, managed IT services and cybersecurity, real-time payments, open banking, Banking as a Service and more. From top global brands to community financial institutions across the nation, CSI delivers agile technology to its partners that’s designed to accelerate their growth and maximize their success. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

About Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp.

Dragonfly Financial Technologies is a banking-as-a-service FinTech powering innovative digital customer experiences for commercial banking institutions. Dragonfly Commercial Banking Platform unites internal banking systems and unlocks their collective value, enabling banks to provide a superior customer experience and introduce new services with speed and ease. And with the industry’s largest portfolio of APIs, the Dragonfly platform connects seamlessly to the world’s most popular FinTech applications. Commercial banking customers worldwide – including top-10 banks in the US and Asia – rely on Dragonfly to initiate and collect payments and manage daily financial operations for their corporate clients. For more information, visit www.dragonflyft.com.