Georgiamune and Verily Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Novel Cancer Treatment

GAITHERSBURG, Md. & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Georgiamune, a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company, and Verily, an Alphabet precision health technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to advance novel therapeutics for patients with cancer.

The partnership will focus on deploying Verily’s advanced molecular and real-world evidence solutions with the intention to support the development of Georgiamune’s therapeutic candidates through the discovery of predictive and outcome biomarkers. The two companies will also focus on driving more efficient clinical development by incorporating clinical trial data and longitudinal real-world data sources. The collaboration innovates how clinical trials are currently conducted by bringing together different data modalities to identify the patient populations most likely to benefit from Georgiamune’s novel therapy and by providing a more holistic analysis of how participants are responding to the therapy over time.

As a first step, the partners will implement immune mapping with Verily’s Immune Profiler for GIM-122, a first-in-class dual-functioning antibody currently being evaluated for safety, tolerability, and antitumor activity in a first-in-human, phase 1/2 clinical trial in adults with checkpoint refractory or resistant advanced solid tumor malignancies. Georgiamune will utilize Immune Profiler to assess the pharmacodynamic effect of GIM-122 and interrogate the immune response of patients. As part of the partnership, the two companies will also aim to expand into other assets developed by Georgiamune in cancer and other therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases.

“ Georgiamune is a cutting edge innovation company with groundbreaking scientific discoveries leading to first and best in class immune therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases,” said Georgiamune’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Samir N. Khleif. “ Verily’s expertise in immune profiling, real-world data, and advanced analytics provide a comprehensive data profile to accelerate development of our novel drug candidate. This partnership will allow us to focus on identifying the patient population that could potentially benefit the most from our breakthrough discoveries.”

“ This partnership combines Verily’s expertise in developing connected solutions that advance research and care across oncology and autoimmune diseases with Georgiamune’s innovative approach to drug development,” said Amy Abernethy, MD, PhD, President of Product Development and Chief Medical Officer at Verily. “ We are proud to work with Georgiamune as they use novel data sources to break new ground in the fight against cancer.”

Immune Profiler is part of Verily Numetric, a suite of precision measurement solutions that enables deeper insights on health and disease to create richer, more diverse datasets that fuel medical research. The collaboration will also employ Verily Viewpoint, a suite of tools and services that power data and evidence generation.

About Georgiamune Inc.

Georgiamune Inc. is a clinical stage science and discovery biotechnology company focused on reprogramming immune signaling pathways to redirect the immune system to fight diseases. Georgiamune has designed unique approaches to re-establish immune balance, and its scientific discoveries have led to pioneering immunotherapies targeting high unmet needs. GIM-122 is a first-in-class, dual-functioning monoclonal antibody. GIM-122 is designed to overcome immune therapy resistance in cancer patients. In addition to its lead program, the company is advancing a pipeline of first-in-class therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Georgiamune was founded by Dr. Samir N. Khleif, a world-renowned medical oncologist and researcher in the field of immunology and cancer, based on discoveries in his lab on novel mechanisms to modulate immune response. Dr. Khleif’s work has led to the discovery of novel core targets that control critical immune cell pathways leading to the development of first-in-class molecules that modulate and restore these immune signaling pathways for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

For more information about Georgiamune, please visit the company’s website at Georgiamune.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Verily

Verily is an Alphabet health technology company focused on research, care, and health financing to deliver on the promise of precision health and help people live healthier lives. We are uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data science, and healthcare to create tools to accelerate evidence generation, products to enable more personalized care, and approaches to make costs more predictable. For more information about Verily please visit verily.com.