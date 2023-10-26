Four Walls Irish American Whiskey Named Official Partner of Wrexham AFC

WREXHAM, Wales--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrexham AFC is pleased to announce Four Walls, the new Irish American Whiskey brand from Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, as an official sponsor of the Club’s trainingwear sleeve.

Wrexham AFC Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and his Four Walls Whiskey Co-Founders Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day announced the news via a video shared today. The Four Walls Whiskey logo appears on the left sleeve of the new training kits.

While Four Walls is not yet widely available in the U.K., U.S. fans can order bottles at FourWallsWhiskey.com, and fans in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, and California will see the product start to hit shelves over the coming weeks.

Club co-chairman and Chief Manhattan Drinker of Four Walls Whiskey Rob McElhenney remarked: “Our whiskey is a tribute to the bar and the free feeling you get when you enter its four walls - leaving all your troubles at the door and being in the moment - much like our supporters do when they enter the racecourse grounds. We’re proud to wear Four Walls on our sleeve, and I can’t wait for fans everywhere to be able to celebrate some wins with a glass of Four Walls soon.”

About Four Walls Whiskey

Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is a tribute to the Four Walls the gang calls home - the bar. Founded by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, it was initially released in a limited run in the U.S. to benefit the bartending community and to celebrate 15 record-breaking seasons of Rob, Charlie and Glenn’s show. Four Walls is made from hand-selected barrels of grain and malt Irish whiskeys that are uniquely blended with American rye whiskey for a new Irish-American tradition. Served on its own, in a cocktail, or alongside a favorite beer, Four Walls is the better brown - no matter the occasion. UK fans can order the premium, limited edition version of Four Walls that was released and quickly sold out in the States last year through Master of Malt or Amazon. The new, everyday-priced version of Four Walls is available for purchase in the U.S. at FourWallsWhiskey.com and due in the U.K. next year.

About Rob, Charlie & Glenn

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton have always had a knack for crafting fine things together. Like a fine whiskey, their collective work has only gotten richer and intensified its distinct flavor through the years. As writers, producers, and actors, they've collaborated on a number of projects, and as friends, they've collaborated on a number of great nights out. Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is their way of sharing some of those good times.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world’s oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan’s resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.