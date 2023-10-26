Houston Texans Tackle Fan Safety with Evolv Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, has added the Houston Texans to its growing roster of professional sports team customers. Beginning with the Texans’ first preseason game which took place in August, Evolv Express® is now screening fans who attend Texans home games.

Using AI and powerful sensor technology, Evolv Express accelerates physical security screening while being designed to maintain a high degree of weapons detection accuracy. For large capacity venues like NRG Stadium, this means getting to seats faster with less inconvenience.

“There’s a learning curve with any significant operational change, but one of the reasons that we chose to work with Evolv is how the technology can help expedite the ingress process so fans can get to their seats quickly,” said Juan Rodriguez, Houston Texans senior vice president of operations and event management. “We’re confident that our experience with Evolv Express will mirror that of other NFL franchises where the systems have had a prompt positive impact, and we’re proud to represent the expansion of Evolv’s presence in our community.”

It was announced this past spring that fellow Houston team the Astros implemented Express at Minute Maid Park ahead of its 2023 season. Within the NFL specifically, the Texans are the 12th franchise to partner with Evolv. Deployments with other NFL partners include the Pittsburgh Steelers, SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and LA Raiders, and Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots). The Tennessee Titans, now in their third season using Express, doubled fan ingress satisfaction scores after its installation.

“Express has proven to provide an enhanced overall street-to-seat experience for sports venues all over the country,” added John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “We’re excited to see how our deployment with the Texans translates to operational excellence and delighted fans.”

Evolv now works with more than 40 professional teams across the NFL, MLB, NHL, and MLS. The company is on pace to screen over 1 billion people by the end of the year.

