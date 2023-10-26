AM Best to Sponsor, Present Insurance Market Briefing at APCIA Annual Meeting and Co-Host Related Emerging Leaders Alumni Gala, Event

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will host a market briefing on the state of the U.S. property/casualty insurance industry in conjunction with the American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s (APCIA) Annual Meeting, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. (EST) at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston. AM Best also will be co-hosting the Emerging Leaders Alumni Gala & Executive Experience, being held in conjunction with the APCIA meeting.

At the market briefing, Greg Williams, senior director, AM Best, will discuss outlooks for the personal and commercial lines of business within the U.S. property/casualty industry, as well as financial performance trends. Additionally, Greg Dickerson, director, AM Best, will address leading challenges faced by global reinsurance companies that are in turn affecting primary property/casualty insurers. Key issues facing the fronting carrier market and changes in distribution methods also will be covered during the briefing. The event will take place in the Suffolk Room at the Marriott Copley Place, the same location as the APCIA conference.

The purpose of the APCIA is to advocate for its members’ public policy positions in all 50 states and in the U.S. Congress, as well as to keep members current on the information that is critical to their businesses. The annual APCIA event runs from Nov. 5-7. AM Best also is sponsoring the opening cocktail reception on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (EST) in the Grand Ballroom Foyer of the Marriott Copley Place.

Both events are open to APCIA attendees. To register, or for additional information about the APCIA and the annual conference, please visit the event webpage and agenda or email conferenceinformation@ambest.com.

In addition, AM Best is co-hosting the Emerging Leaders Alumni Gala & Executive Experience on Nov. 5-6 with the APCIA and the Insurance Careers Movement at the Westin Copley Place (connected to the Marriott Copley Place). The Insurance Careers Movement is an industrywide initiative designed to raise awareness of the diverse career options that risk management and insurance offer, and AM Best is actively participating in the movement to address the industry’s critical talent gap issue. During this event, participating Emerging Leaders alumni will have an opportunity to gain insights and network with top insurance industry executives and fellow Emerging Leaders alumni. AM Best also is sponsoring the Emerging Leaders Reunion Gala Dinner, taking place Sunday, Nov. 5, from 6:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. in the America Ballroom South at the Westin Copley Place; Matthew C. Mosher, president and CEO of AM Best Rating Services, will deliver remarks. For more information, please visit the event page.

AMBest TV also will provide coverage of the annual meeting. For daily reports and interviews, look for the APCIA-related playlist under the “Event Coverage 2023” tab at www.ambest.tv.

