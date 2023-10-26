Hudson Awarded 15-Year Contract At Fresno Yosemite International Airport For Three Travel Convenience Stores

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson, a Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) company (soon to become Avolta), and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced it is set to open three reimagined travel convenience stores at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) in 2024 and 2025 under a newly awarded 15-year contract.

Having served as the retail partner of FAT for the past 20 years, this new contract signals confidence in Hudson’s continued ability to deliver innovative and exciting concessions under its Destination 2027 strategy. As such, Hudson will convert and expand its existing retail spaces into three completely transformed stores including a standalone Hudson store, a combination Hudson and Brookstone store, and a first-of-its-kind hybrid concept, Hudson and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

A key part of Hudson’s commitment to transforming the retail experience in FAT entails introducing an enhanced digital technology offering and an expanded selection of local brands. Each new store will have self-checkout and mobile POS to make shopping even faster and easier, and the Red By Dufry loyalty program will allow travelers to engage with Hudson at every touchpoint of their journey, all while earning exclusive benefits when they shop. In addition to the traditional travel convenience assortment, the three stores will also boast a curated collection of souvenirs and local goods that celebrate Fresno’s position as a top agricultural producer in California like Hinkle’s Honey, Life’s Grape, Raphio Chocolate, and more.

The stores will be operated with longtime local Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Partner Martinez Niebla, LLC.

“Hudson is excited to further the strong partnership that we have built over the years with the Fresno Yosemite International Airport with this opportunity to reimagine our retail offering,” said Brian Quinn, North America Head of Retail Operations. “These new stores will give travelers the best retail experiences in the industry through the leading digital innovation, brand assortments, and customer service we’re known for.”

“A continued partnership with Hudson delivers new and refreshed concepts to travelers flying through Fresno Yosemite International Airport while introducing visitors to our region with locally produced products,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “The Airport is pleased to have Hudson’s first ever Einstein Bros. Bagels location and we look forward to the opening of their reimagined stores.”

Totaling more than 3,300 square feet of concessions space pre- and post-security, Hudson’s three new stores include:

Hudson – As North America’s largest travel essentials and convenience brand designed with a seamless customer experience at its core, Hudson offers books, magazines, snacks and beverages, travel and convenience necessities, local souvenirs, electronics, and more.

Hudson and Brookstone – This store brings together Hudson’s iconic travel convenience brand and Brookstone, the ultimate electronics destination, offered exclusively in airports by Hudson. Travelers will find travel essentials, and all their tech must-haves from brands such as Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony, and more, alongside an innovative offering of gadgets and accessories.

Hudson and Einstein Bros. Bagels – A first-time collaboration between Hudson and Einstein Bros. Bagels, this hybrid concept allows travelers to pick up their travel essentials alongside Einstein Bros. Bagels’ freshly baked bagels, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and coffee.

