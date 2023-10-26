WAIT2CLICK Challenge Announced

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Healthy Americas Foundation today unveiled the WAIT2CLICK Challenge; a series of innovative resources to help people understand and take control of the digital content they see. “We are thrilled to work with The Carter Center and the creators of Baldo — America’s favorite comic strip familia to present these resources that resulted in the WAIT2CLICK Challenge,” said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF).

“Today’s information landscape is powerful for all topics— money, health, love, news, and many more. We developed people focused resources in English and Spanish and used the power of animation and storytelling to address the critical issue of information in today's fast paced information age,” emphasized Dr. Delgado.

“This engaging and informative resource will equip individuals with the tools to navigate the complex information landscape and take action around issues and challenges raised by online sources,” said Daniel Richardson, program associate of the Digital Threats to Democracy Program. The Carter Center’s Digital Threats to Democracy Program developed a curriculum that serves as the basis for the resources HAF developed and the WAIT2CLICK Challenge.

To give the materials even more life, Hector Cantu and Carlos Castellanos developed animations based on their comic strip Baldo. “Together, we developed animations to help people recognize and navigate the complex information landscape,” said Hector Cantu. “We are excited that the WAIT2CLICK Challenge will reach many people and convey reliable information in an innovative way,” added Carlos Castellanos.

The English and Spanish resources unveiled today include a 30-minute webinar that covers types of information and misinformation, key aspects of how the brain works, and how what is known about the brain is harnessed by others exploiting today’s information tools to further their goals. Viewers will come away with essential discernment skills, practical tools, and knowledge to protect themselves and their families from harmful narratives and information.

The resources emphasize that there are 4 steps that people can take to protect themselves in today’s information landscape.

1) Take the Wait2Click Challenge. Take a moment and reflect on your own reactions and your own awareness of the topic at hand and ask:

Who is sending me this?

What are they saying?

What should I look for?

2) Develop healthier habits. Designate No Tech Zones (e.g. bedroom to promote restful sleep), No Tech Times (e.g. designated times with family or friends to connect without tech noise), or No Tech Activities (e.g. meals or physical activity).

3) Protect your privacy and secure your information. Be aware of the privacy settings in every site you frequent. Use available tools on search engines, apps, phone settings, or software to protect privacy.

4) Use your own judgment to decide the authenticity of information.

This unique collaboration between HAF, The Carter Center, and the creators of Baldo, embodies a shared commitment to support the public. The English and Spanish webinar and animations are available free to all at wait2click.org

About The Healthy Americas Foundation

The Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF) seeks to improve the health of individuals and families throughout the Americas. HAF’s efforts are grounded in the experience of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and its many partners. For more information, please visit www.healthyamericasfund.org

About The Carter Center

Waging Peace. Fighting Disease. Building Hope.

A not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization, The Carter Center has helped to improve life for people in over 80 countries by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy, human rights, and economic opportunity; preventing diseases; and improving mental health care. The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.cartercenter.org/

About “Baldo”

Hector Cantu and Carlos Castellanos are the talented minds behind the beloved “Baldo” comic strip, which has captivated readers for years with its humor and insightful social commentary.

https://baldocomics.com/