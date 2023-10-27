Venturerock partners with CSC as fund administrator.

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC®, the world’s leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, is pleased to announce its fund administration partnership with Venturerock, an early-stage venture building and venture capital platform. CSC will provide a range of fund administration services to Venturerock, including fund accounting, investor reporting, and regulatory compliance. CSC’s agile and flexible approach will help Venturerock scale operations across its portfolio of funds and facilitate growth.

Advancing technology, science, and innovation, the Venturerock team co-creates and grows the next generation of global tech companies that create economic, social, and environmental impact.

Lyda Stone, Head of Finance, Legal, and Tax at Venturerock, commented: " We are delighted to announce our partnership with CSC as our fund administrator, and we are particularly impressed by their global expertise and commitment to our strategic goals and working practices. CSC’s experience and capabilities will be a valuable asset to our business as we continue to grow and develop."

Ram Chandrasekar, Global Head of Fund Solutions at CSC, added: " We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Venturerock. They are an innovative investment firm, and we look forward to supporting the business on their path to growth as they continue to expand their portfolio of funds. The shared values of our firms – inclusive partnership, commitment to delivering excellence to stakeholders, and relationships built on trust and transparency – promise a collaborative and mutually beneficial partnership."

About Venturerock

Venturerock is an impact venture builder and ecosystem of founders, backers, and builders. Advancing technology, science, and innovation, we co-create and grow the next generation of global tech companies that create economic, social, and environmental impact. Venturerock pioneers a proprietary AI-powered Venture Building Operating System (the VROS©) that is designed to systematically navigate ventures through the complexities of the entrepreneurial journey. The VROS© is based on the entrepreneurial experience and expertise of the key members of Venturerock, who have supported more than 680 start-ups over the past 25 years, and aims to de-risk the early stages through evidence-based investment methodology based on measurable venture progress and real-time auditable data. In addition, it aims to fuel performance and decision-making processes with AI-based decision-making and operations powered by Venturerock NOVA© - a proprietary neural network, and to empower startups to avoid critical mistakes and overcome challenges by making informed decisions and implementing a 72-step venture development program. We invest in multiple rounds from pre-seed to scale. Based on progress metrics, founders earn-in equity into the venture. Learn more at venturerock.com.

About CSC

​​​​CSC provides tailored administration and strategic outsourcing solutions to support the complex operations of alternative asset managers across jurisdictions and asset types while adhering to global regulations and compliance. A market leader, we work with funds of all sizes, from start-ups to the largest and most experienced fund managers in the world. Founded in 1899, CSC prides itself on being privately held and professionally managed for more than 120 years. We are the trusted partner of choice for more than 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 70% of the PEI 300. CSC has office locations and capabilities in more than 140 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. We are a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. We are the business behind business®. Learn more at cscglobal.com.