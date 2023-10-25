Make All Your Holidays Count at JCPenney

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This holiday season, JCPenney is helping America’s diverse, working families ensure the holidays mean more, not cost more – from the memories made around the fire to the giggles in grandma’s kitchen.

As part of the retailer’s reinvigorated customer strategy and brand proposition to help customers make the most of life’s moments, JCPenney is discovering how they plan to make every gathering and gift of the season count. JCPenney surveyed U.S. shoppers for its inaugural ‘Make it Count’ Holiday Report, a new study revealing consumers’ seasonal plans, spending expectations and value-seeking efforts.

Consumers are still investing in areas that create a warm, fuzzy feeling, and are finding creative solutions to make sure the season stays magical, despite feeling the pressure to make their dollar stretch further this holiday season.

“As families gather and find joy in festivities and giving, JCPenney is helping them make every moment count without having to choose between style, quality and value,” said Katie Mullen, chief customer officer for JCPenney. “This time of year, though joyful, can also be financially challenging for many. We’re here to offer beloved brands, iconic deals, a rewarding shopping experience and in-store services that make the season merry and bright without breaking the bank.”

Genuinely Rewarding Deals

To help customers get everything they want and need for the holidays at an affordable price, JCPenney examined hundreds of its most popular items and committed to holding most of them to the same price as last year – or even lower. In fact, a broad selection of gifting favorites across major categories will remain flat to match their 2019 pre-inflation prices. With over 1,000 gifts under $15, customers will discover significant savings so they can deliver something special to all those on their holiday list.

Customers will have early access to Black Friday deals starting on Nov. 3 for three full days, making it easier to prepare for the holidays. On Nov. 24, JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m. and will make this Black Friday count all day long with can’t-miss deals throughout the day. Shoppers will also find bonus savings and fun giveaways that drop at 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (local time) for even more ways to save on holiday fashion and jewelry, décor and gifts, including one free diamond item per store and a $500 off $500 coupon up for grabs!

JCPenney Rewards members will get even more savings and smart shopping solutions all season, including an early preview of the full Black Friday ad on Nov. 1 and exclusive offers – like the opportunity to earn 25 bonus Rewards points just for taking the Holiday Gift Finder quiz that helps with shopping for everyone on their list.

Feeling stumped on finding the perfect gift in your budget? While half of consumers (51%) are stressed about finding the right gifts to give, shoppers are prioritizing practical gifts that recipients can frequently use (55%), and saying they’d like to receive the same. Daily, useful items like apparel, home appliances and everything in between can be shopped with savings all season long – with a few holiday surprises along the way for customers who are making it count for their families and communities. Check out the following savings events to help find that just-right present at an incredible value.

Black Friday Early Access (Nov. 3-5)

Ready, Set, Holidays, Prep! (Nov. 6-16)

Black Friday (Nov. 24)

Friends & Family sale (Nov. 29-Dec. 3)

Mystery Sale (Dec. 7-14)

Super Saturday (Dec. 15-17)

Holiday Host with the Most (Value)

JCPenney’s ‘Make it Count’ Holiday Report shows that despite rising costs, consumers aren’t skimping on their entertaining duties this year. In fact, they’re less likely to cut back on hosting-related spending than spending on gifts or style, with more than half (52%) planning to spend more than $300 on holiday hosting.

JCPenney is a playground for holiday lovers who find joy in gifting, prepping and entertaining throughout the season, offering a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands at affordable prices. Beginning in November, JCPenney will introduce the “Penney Prepper Challenge,” encouraging consumers to see who can make all their holiday hosting duties count by entertaining for $300 or less. Social users can vote on the top #PenneyPrepperChallenge hosting displays and find inspiration to take on the challenge in their own home.

Tia Mowry, actress and creator of festive at-home recipes, will also share her hosting takes and favorite picks for the Challenge, including tablescape décor, festive statement pieces and small appliances to make holiday recipes come to life. “I’m excited to partner with JCPenney this season to inspire and encourage others who are hosting for the holidays,” Tia said. “I’m a prepper at heart, and sometimes that means getting every detail done early for the time of year I love the most.”

Styling with Cozy Comfort in Mind

With events and entertaining back in full swing, JCPenney is helping customers show up as their best selves with fashion that makes them feel confident, comfortable and full of holiday spirit. Rather than dressing to impress, half of shoppers (52%) say their go-to style when they want to feel and look great at a holiday party is comfortable casual.

From Stylus bottoms, St. John’s Bay sweaters and Thereabouts puffer jackets, to matching pajamas – 25% of consumers plan to purchase them this season – shoppers can find a cozy fit for the whole family.

JCPenney also debuted its expanded, limited-time styles with Jason Bolden, making fashion truly accessible for diverse working families ahead of the holidays. New styles from the J.Ferrar x Jason Bolden and Worthington x Jason Bolden collections are now available online and can be shopped in-stores beginning tomorrow, Oct. 26.

Services & Glam Experiences

JCPenney’s in-store services make the holiday shopping experience count with more ways for customers to have fun and save while crossing tasks off their list, including visiting the JCPenney Portrait Studio for a holiday family photo or getting a touch up at the JCPenney Salon.

To celebrate the first holiday season with all 608 JCPenney Beauty locations open, shoppers can get their glam on with a $10 lash application with the purchase of lashes in store and new one-on-one, complimentary consultations with JCPenney Beauty advisors. For one day only on Nov. 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., all JCPenney Beauty locations will host a “Dare to Wear Red” event with experts on hand to help customers find the red lip shade that makes them feel bold and confident. Plus, shoppers can find top beauty gifts and fragrance sets for everyone on their list – or themselves!

Finally, ship-to-store and curbside pickup solutions help customers save time by shopping online and still see their purchases up close before taking them home. It’s all part of how JCPenney is helping customers make the holidays mean more this year.

For media asset downloads, please click here.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded a nationally representative survey on behalf of JCPenney of 2,009 U.S. adults aged 18 and older. The survey was fielded from September 22-28, 2023. Data were weighted by region, gender, age group, race, ethnicity and income.