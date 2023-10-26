Danish Government Extends Nationwide TETRA Network Enabling 40,000 First Responders to Communicate Safely Through 2034

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dansk Beredskabskommunikation A/S (DBK), a Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) company, has been awarded an eight-year contract by the Danish National Police's Center for Emergency Communication (CFB) to implement and to continue to operate the nationwide public safety communications network. DBK provides the existing Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) system which has, since its implementation, proven its reliability and criticality to Denmark’s 40,000 first responders and military personnel in day-to-day operations and emergency situations.

The agreement allows emergency services to collaborate effectively over the highly resilient and secure TETRA network and will also include a new functionality enabling first responders to automatically switch between land mobile radio (LMR) and broadband service, including WiFi, 4G and 5G networks. The new TETRA infrastructure will enable first responders to maintain reliable and uninterrupted communication through their TETRA talkgroups when radio users move out of range, for example, in indoor or underground facilities.

The contract for the next-generation emergency services network will include a security operations center (SOC) that will monitor the performance of the network in real time so that cybersecurity threats can be addressed more quickly and efficiently.

“We are excited to build on our trusted relationship with the Danish National Police and the public safety agencies that keep communities safe,” said Michael Kaae, corporate vice president at Motorola Solutions. “With the expertise of our teams in Copenhagen and worldwide, we will continue to provide exceptional operational service and TETRA innovation for decades to come.”

Denmark is among many countries worldwide that continue to invest in TETRA digital radio technology as the backbone for their mission-critical voice communications for public safety organizations. Motorola Solutions has deployed thousands of radio systems worldwide, from large nationwide networks to local implementations.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.